CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, July 16, 2019

TORONTO, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, JULY 16

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Bois CFM in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region

CITY:

SAINTE-FLORENCE

LOCATION:

Bois CFM, 810 Route 132

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-bois-cfm-in-the-bas-saint-laurent-region-812157577.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Richard Hébert visits the future site of the incubator of the Corporation d'innovation et développement Alma-Lac-Saint-Jean-Est (CIDAL)

CITY:

ALMA

LOCATION:

580 Sacré-Coeur St. W.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-richard-hebert-member-of-parliament-for-lac-saint-jean-will-visit-the-future-site-of-the-incubator-of-the-corporation-d-innovation-et-developpement-alma-lac-saint-jean-est-cidal--894360910.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Press conference regarding CED support for one company and three organizations in Nord-du-Québec

CITY:

CHIBOUGAMAU

LOCATION:

Lettrage Waldi, 969 3e rue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-ced-support-for-one-company-and-three-organizations-in-nord-du-quebec-830434077.html


TIME:

12:15

EVENT:

Minister Duclos to make major announcement related to Canada's Halifax-class frigates

CITY:

LÉVIS

LOCATION:

Chantier Davie, 399 Saint-Joseph Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-major-announcement-related-to-canada-s-halifax-class-frigates-889402116.html

ONTARIO

MANITOBA

TIME:

10:15

EVENT:

Minister Carr visits Fort Garry Child Care Centre to highlight the upcoming increase to the Canada Child Benefit

CITY:

WINNIPEG

LOCATION:

Fort Garry Child Care Centre, 666 Oakenwald Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-carr-to-visit-fort-garry-child-care-centre-to-highlight-the-upcoming-increase-to-the-canada-child-benefit-859452578.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

DFC's 2019 Annual General Meeting: moving the industry forward

CITY:

SASKATOON

LOCATION:

Delta Bessborough Hotel – Adam Ballroom, 601 Spadina Crescent East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-dfc-s-2019-annual-general-meeting-moving-the-industry-forward-871036961.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

The federal government to make an announcement related to housing in Calgary

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

4804 Edmonton Trail NE

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-renovated-affordable-housing-project-set-to-open-in-northeast-calgary-871740495.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

09:15

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes major announcement related to Canada's Halifax-class frigates

CITY:

VICTORIA

LOCATION:

Seaspan's Victoria Shipyard, 825 Admirals Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-major-announcement-related-to-canada-s-halifax-class-frigates-889402116.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation awarded to 11 Canadians

CITY:

SURREY

LOCATION:

Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, Fraser Room, 15629 104th Ave

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-veterans-affairs-commendation-to-be-awarded-to-11-canadians-831279436.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists to hold interviews about the survey of underwater volcano at centre of Offshore Pacific Area of Interest

CITY:

SIDNEY

LOCATION:

Institute of Ocean Sciences, 9860 West Saanich Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-media-availability-scientific-study-of-underwater-volcano-at-centre-of-offshore-pacific-area-of-interest-891983431.html


TIME:

15:15

EVENT:

Minister Sohi makes an energy efficiency announcement

CITY:

CRANBROOK

LOCATION:

ʔaq̓am Administration Building (Boardroom), 7470 Mission Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-make-an-energy-efficiency-announcement-884871348.html

YUKON

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Member of Parliament Bagnell makes a drug-impaired driving funding announcement

CITY:

WHITEHORSE

LOCATION:

Government of Yukon Main Administration Building, Main Foyer, Ground Floor, 2071 2nd Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-bagnell-to-make-a-drug-impaired-driving-funding-announcement-817117506.html

