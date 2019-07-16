CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Jul 16, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
TUESDAY, JULY 16
QUEBEC
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Indigo X stackt
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Humber River Hospital and Runnymede Healthcare Centre make an important announcement
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Gathering Room, Runnymede Healthcare Centre, 625 Runnymede Rd.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/humber-river-hospital-and-runnymede-healthcare-centre-to-make-an-important-announcement-833319580.html
MANITOBA
|
TIME:
|
10:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Carr visits Fort Garry Child Care Centre to highlight the upcoming increase to the Canada Child Benefit
|
CITY:
|
WINNIPEG
|
LOCATION:
|
Fort Garry Child Care Centre, 666 Oakenwald Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-carr-to-visit-fort-garry-child-care-centre-to-highlight-the-upcoming-increase-to-the-canada-child-benefit-859452578.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
DFC's 2019 Annual General Meeting: moving the industry forward
|
CITY:
|
SASKATOON
|
LOCATION:
|
Delta Bessborough Hotel – Adam Ballroom, 601 Spadina Crescent East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-dfc-s-2019-annual-general-meeting-moving-the-industry-forward-871036961.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
The federal government to make an announcement related to housing in Calgary
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
4804 Edmonton Trail NE
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-renovated-affordable-housing-project-set-to-open-in-northeast-calgary-871740495.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
09:15
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes major announcement related to Canada's Halifax-class frigates
|
CITY:
|
VICTORIA
|
LOCATION:
|
Seaspan's Victoria Shipyard, 825 Admirals Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-major-announcement-related-to-canada-s-halifax-class-frigates-889402116.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation awarded to 11 Canadians
|
CITY:
|
SURREY
|
LOCATION:
|
Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, Fraser Room, 15629 104th Ave
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-veterans-affairs-commendation-to-be-awarded-to-11-canadians-831279436.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists to hold interviews about the survey of underwater volcano at centre of Offshore Pacific Area of Interest
|
CITY:
|
SIDNEY
|
LOCATION:
|
Institute of Ocean Sciences, 9860 West Saanich Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-media-availability-scientific-study-of-underwater-volcano-at-centre-of-offshore-pacific-area-of-interest-891983431.html
|
TIME:
|
15:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Sohi makes an energy efficiency announcement
|
CITY:
|
CRANBROOK
|
LOCATION:
|
ʔaq̓am Administration Building (Boardroom), 7470 Mission Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-make-an-energy-efficiency-announcement-884871348.html
YUKON
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Member of Parliament Bagnell makes a drug-impaired driving funding announcement
|
CITY:
|
WHITEHORSE
|
LOCATION:
|
Government of Yukon Main Administration Building, Main Foyer, Ground Floor, 2071 2nd Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-bagnell-to-make-a-drug-impaired-driving-funding-announcement-817117506.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
