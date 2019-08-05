CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure Announcement in Wolfville

CITY:

WOLFVILLE

LOCATION:

Council Chambers, Town of Wolfville, 359 Main Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-wolfville-840555095.html

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Minister MacAulay to make a drug-impaired driving funding announcement

CITY:

CHARLOTTETOWN

LOCATION:

Shaw Provincial Building, 95 Rochford Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-macaulay-to-make-a-drug-impaired-driving-funding-announcement-817862702.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister Goodale to make an announcement

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-make-an-announcement-855536407.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Minister Garneau to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Johnstown

CITY:

JOHNSTOWN

LOCATION:

Port of Johnstown, 3035 Country Road 2

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-infrastructure-improvements-at-the-port-of-johnstown-884017592.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Hadju to announce help to reduce barriers to training in the skilled trades

CITY:

THUNDER BAY

LOCATION:

LiUNA Local 607, 730 Balmoral Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-will-announce-help-to-reduce-barriers-to-training-in-the-skilled-trades-870989507.html

MANITOBA

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Duguid to announce support for life sciences initiatives in Manitoba

CITY:

WINNIPEG

LOCATION:

Cerebra Health, Unit B - 1470 Wilson

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-duguid-to-announce-support-for-life-sciences-initiatives-in-manitoba-817214198.html

YUKON

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure Announcement in Teslin

CITY:

TESLIN

LOCATION:

In front of the Village of Teslin Municipal Building, 39 Nisutlin Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-teslin-829975960.html

