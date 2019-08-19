CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia make housing announcement

CITY:

WINDSOR

LOCATION:

70 Tremaine Crescent

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governments-of-canada-and-nova-scotia-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-850643758.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

MAHONE BAY

LOCATION:

Town of Mahone Bay Council Chambers, 493 Main St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-mahone-bay-864595667.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

16:45

EVENT:

Minister Ng participates in a roundtable discussion on women's entrepreneurship

CITY:

SAINT JOHN

LOCATION:

Saint John Community Loan Fund, 139 Prince Edward Street, 3rd Floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-meet-with-female-entrepreneurs-in-saint-john-897875392.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

MP Pierre Breton announces funding for an SME in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector

CITY:

VALCOURT

LOCATION:

Verbom Inc., 5066 Route 222

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-pierre-breton-to-announce-funding-for-an-sme-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-sector-830316725.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces funding for a Quebec dairy processor

CITY:

ST-JEAN-DE-MATHA

LOCATION:

Ferme ValléeVerte 1912, 180 rang Guillaume Tell

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-notice-government-of-canada-announces-funding-for-a-quebec-dairy-processor-809095592.html


TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada funding for the discovery of the Eastern Townships

CITY:

ORFORD

LOCATION:

Espace 4 saisons, 4940, chemin du Parc

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-funding-for-the-discovery-of-the-eastern-townships-861461136.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

07:30

EVENT:

2019 AMO Conference

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Shaw Centre and Westin

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/municipal-leaders-heading-to-ottawa-for-2019-amo-conference-812114479.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Joly announces support for Niagara's Shaw Festival Theatre

CITY:

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE

LOCATION:

Shaw Festival Theatre, 10 Queen's Parade

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-announce-support-for-niagara-s-shaw-festival-theatre-844397418.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

The Honourable Bob Nault highlights health and education infrastructure in Kasabonika Lake First Nation

CITY:

KASABONIKA LAKE FIRST NATION, TREATY 9

LOCATION:

Emily Anderson Nursing Station

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-bob-nault-on-behalf-of-minister-seamus-o-regan-to-highlight-health-and-education-infrastructure-in-kasabonika-lake-first-nation-895723685.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Indigo Presents: In-Season Flower Arranging

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Indigo Pinecrest

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/august-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-pierce-brown-as-he-discusses-his-new-book-dark-age-plus-wwe-star-titus-o-neil-stops-by-for-a-signing-of-his-new-book-there-s-no-such-thing-as-a-bad-kid-887289518.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

09:15

EVENT:

Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and P.S. Terry Beech announce funding support to reduce traffic congestion on Vancouver's North Shore

CITY:

NORTH VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Polygon Gallery (South side patio), 101 Carrie Cates Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-jonathan-wilkinson-and-parliamentary-secretary-terry-beech-to-announce-funding-support-to-reduce-traffic-congestion-on-vancouver-s-north-shore-847162124.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes an announcement related to housing in Victoria

CITY:

VICTORIA

LOCATION:

840 Fort St

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-victoria-812394701.html

