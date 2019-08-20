CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Aug 20, 2019
TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
TUESDAY, AUGUST 20
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia make housing announcement
|
CITY:
|
WINDSOR
|
LOCATION:
|
70 Tremaine Crescent
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governments-of-canada-and-nova-scotia-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-850643758.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
MAHONE BAY
|
LOCATION:
|
Town of Mahone Bay Council Chambers, 493 Main St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-mahone-bay-864595667.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
16:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng participates in a roundtable discussion on women's entrepreneurship
|
CITY:
|
SAINT JOHN
|
LOCATION:
|
Saint John Community Loan Fund, 139 Prince Edward Street, 3rd Floor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-meet-with-female-entrepreneurs-in-saint-john-897875392.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Pierre Breton announces funding for an SME in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector
|
CITY:
|
VALCOURT
|
LOCATION:
|
Verbom Inc., 5066 Route 222
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-pierre-breton-to-announce-funding-for-an-sme-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-sector-830316725.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces funding for a Quebec dairy processor
|
CITY:
|
ST-JEAN-DE-MATHA
|
LOCATION:
|
Ferme ValléeVerte 1912, 180 rang Guillaume Tell
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-notice-government-of-canada-announces-funding-for-a-quebec-dairy-processor-809095592.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada funding for the discovery of the Eastern Townships
|
CITY:
|
ORFORD
|
LOCATION:
|
Espace 4 saisons, 4940, chemin du Parc
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-funding-for-the-discovery-of-the-eastern-townships-861461136.html
ONTARIO
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
09:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and P.S. Terry Beech announce funding support to reduce traffic congestion on Vancouver's North Shore
|
CITY:
|
NORTH VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Polygon Gallery (South side patio), 101 Carrie Cates Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-jonathan-wilkinson-and-parliamentary-secretary-terry-beech-to-announce-funding-support-to-reduce-traffic-congestion-on-vancouver-s-north-shore-847162124.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes an announcement related to housing in Victoria
|
CITY:
|
VICTORIA
|
LOCATION:
|
840 Fort St
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-victoria-812394701.html
