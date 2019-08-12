CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, August 13, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announces funding for Atlantic honey bee and wild blueberry sectors

CITY:

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT

LOCATION:

Glenmore Farms, 1311 Glenmore Rd.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-funding-for-atlantic-honey-bee-and-wild-blueberry-sectors-849491481.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister MacAulay makes an important announcement regarding Veterans' mental health supports

CITY:

DARTMOUTH

LOCATION:

Hugh Bell Service Centre, Nova Scotia Hospital, Hugh Bell Lecture Hall, 300 Pleasant Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-macaulay-to-make-important-announcement-regarding-veterans-mental-health-supports-877906057.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

ESKASONI

LOCATION:

Eskasoni Band Office, 65 Minimal Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-eskasoni-838947173.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

MONCTON

LOCATION:

Twin Oaks Drive near parking lot of École Le Sommet, 701 Ryan St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-new-brunswick-834105649.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:15

EVENT:

Minister Lebouthillier announces funding for three SMEs in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector

CITY:

LA POCATIÈRE

LOCATION:

Technologie InovaWeld, 139 Parc-de-l'lnnovation Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-lebouthillier-to-announce-funding-for-three-smes-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-sector-884118739.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for three businesses in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region

CITY:

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP

LOCATION:

Laiterie Ora, Rivière-du-Loup industrial park, 30 Henry-Percival-Monsarrat Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-three-businesses-in-the-bas-saint-laurent-region-897578976.html


TIME:

14:45

EVENT:

The Government of Canada announces funding to support tourism in the Témiscouata RCM

CITY:

POHÉNÉGAMOOK

LOCATION:

Centre touristique Tête-du-Lac Pohénégamook, 50 Tête-du-Lac Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-announces-funding-to-support-tourism-in-the-temiscouata-rcm-853393017.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Canadian Medical Association's 2nd annual CMA Health Summit

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cma-health-summit-day-1-harnessing-technology-in-canadian-health-care-system-806326313.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Hussen available to media following launch of OECD report on Canadian economic immigration

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Wattpad, 36 Wellington Street East, 3rd Floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hussen-available-to-media-following-launch-of-oecd-report-on-canadian-economic-immigration-837151626.html


TIME:

09:40

EVENT:

Minister Tassi visits the Mon Sheong Foundation to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors

CITY:

Richmond Hill

LOCATION:

Mon Sheong Long Term Care Centre, 11199 Yonge Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-tassi-will-visit-the-mon-sheong-foundation-to-highlight-the-government-of-canada-s-commitment-to-seniors-855105435.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

NORTH GLENGARRY

LOCATION:

Creek Road Bridge [near intersection of Macleod Road and Creek Road]

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-north-glengarry-836909113.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada and First Nations make joint announcement on new partnership to benefit First Nations people across Canada

CITY:

THUNDER BAY

LOCATION:

Anishinabek Employment & Training Services Office, Waverley Community Hub, 285 Red River Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-and-first-nations-make-joint-announcement-on-new-partnership-to-benefit-first-nations-people-across-canada-804612498.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Sajjan announces funding for quality child care in Vancouver

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Langara College, Science and Technology Building, 100 W 49th Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sajjan-to-announce-funding-for-quality-child-care-in-vancouver-862000644.html

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

YELLOWKNIFE

LOCATION:

Government of the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly – Outdoor Teepee, 4517 48 Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-yellowknife-895573191.html

NUNAVUT

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Garneau makes an infrastructure announcement at the Iqaluit Airport

CITY:

IQALUIT

LOCATION:

Iqaluit Airport, 1126 Mivvik Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-announce-investments-in-canada-s-north-857744079.html

