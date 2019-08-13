CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Aug 13, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
TUESDAY, AUGUST 13
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announces funding for Atlantic honey bee and wild blueberry sectors
|
CITY:
|
MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT
|
LOCATION:
|
Glenmore Farms, 1311 Glenmore Rd.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-funding-for-atlantic-honey-bee-and-wild-blueberry-sectors-849491481.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister MacAulay makes an important announcement regarding Veterans' mental health supports
|
CITY:
|
DARTMOUTH
|
LOCATION:
|
Hugh Bell Service Centre, Nova Scotia Hospital, Hugh Bell Lecture Hall, 300 Pleasant Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-macaulay-to-make-important-announcement-regarding-veterans-mental-health-supports-877906057.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
ESKASONI
|
LOCATION:
|
Eskasoni Band Office, 65 Minimal Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-eskasoni-838947173.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
MONCTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Twin Oaks Drive near parking lot of École Le Sommet, 701 Ryan St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-new-brunswick-834105649.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Lebouthillier announces funding for three SMEs in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector
|
CITY:
|
LA POCATIÈRE
|
LOCATION:
|
Technologie InovaWeld, 139 Parc-de-l'lnnovation Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-lebouthillier-to-announce-funding-for-three-smes-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-sector-884118739.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for three businesses in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region
|
CITY:
|
RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP
|
LOCATION:
|
Laiterie Ora, Rivière-du-Loup industrial park, 30 Henry-Percival-Monsarrat Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-three-businesses-in-the-bas-saint-laurent-region-897578976.html
|
TIME:
|
14:45
|
EVENT:
|
The Government of Canada announces funding to support tourism in the Témiscouata RCM
|
CITY:
|
POHÉNÉGAMOOK
|
LOCATION:
|
Centre touristique Tête-du-Lac Pohénégamook, 50 Tête-du-Lac Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-announces-funding-to-support-tourism-in-the-temiscouata-rcm-853393017.html
ONTARIO
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Sajjan announces funding for quality child care in Vancouver
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Langara College, Science and Technology Building, 100 W 49th Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sajjan-to-announce-funding-for-quality-child-care-in-vancouver-862000644.html
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
YELLOWKNIFE
|
LOCATION:
|
Government of the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly – Outdoor Teepee, 4517 48 Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-yellowknife-895573191.html
NUNAVUT
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Garneau makes an infrastructure announcement at the Iqaluit Airport
|
CITY:
|
IQALUIT
|
LOCATION:
|
Iqaluit Airport, 1126 Mivvik Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-announce-investments-in-canada-s-north-857744079.html
