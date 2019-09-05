CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, September 5, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

GLACE BAY

LOCATION:

The Savoy Theatre, 116 Commercial Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-glace-bay-899067808.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Fraser announces Government of Canada funding to conserve land in Nova Scotia

CITY:

MUSQUODOBOIT HARBOUR

LOCATION:

Musquodoboit Harbour Recreation Centre and Library, 7900 Highway 7

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-fraser-to-announce-government-of-canada-funding-to-conserve-land-in-nova-scotia-858775475.html

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

O'LEARY

LOCATION:

O'Leary Community Sports Centre, 424 Main St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-o-leary-866263060.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Pablo Rodriguez announces funding for Artitalia Group, a company in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Artitalia Group Inc., 11755 Rodolphe-Forget

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-pablo-rodriguez-will-announce-funding-for-artitalia-group-a-company-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-sector-817695911.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Confections Carcajou

CITY:

GATINEAU

LOCATION:

Confections Carcajou, Suite 105, 1700 Pink Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-confections-carcajou-846976334.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Governor General invests 37 recipients into the Order of Canada

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Rideau Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-invest-37-recipients-into-the-order-of-canada-during-a-ceremony-at-rideau-hall-873319339.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

WELLAND

LOCATION:

Welland International Flatwater Centre, 16 Townline Tunnel Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-niagara-region-833144281.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Member of Parliament Fragiskatos and Member of Parliament Young make cultural infrastructure funding announcement

CITY:

LONDON

LOCATION:

Grand Theatre, 471 Richmond Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-fragiskatos-and-member-of-parliament-young-to-make-cultural-infrastructure-announcement-in-southwestern-ontario-897583405.html


TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

Minister McKenna announces support from the Climate Action Fund for EnviroCentre

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

EnviroCentre, 326 Somerset Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-announce-support-from-the-climate-action-fund-for-envirocentre-872791982.html


TIME:

21:00

EVENT:

Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-p-m-from-september-1-8-820187486.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

09:45

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson visits Prince Albert (Glass Field) Airport

CITY:

PRINCE ALBERT

LOCATION:

Prince Albert (Glass Field) Airport, Maintenance Garage, 181 Veterans Way

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-visit-prince-albert-glass-field-airport-849842079.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

MP John Aldag announces funding for new cultural centre and museum in Fort Langley and upgrades to Surrey Arts Centre

CITY:

FORT LANGLEY

LOCATION:

Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-john-aldag-to-announce-funding-for-new-cultural-centre-and-museum-in-fort-langley-and-upgrades-to-surrey-arts-centre-864123662.html

YUKON

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

WHITEHORSE

LOCATION:

Main Foyer of the Government of Yukon Main Administration Building, 2071 2nd Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-whitehorse-890667551.html

