CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, September 26, 2019
Sep 26, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Honourable Margaret McCain meets with Officials Department of Education and Early Childhood Development
|
CITY:
|
FREDERICTON
|
LOCATION:
|
250 King St, Place 2000. Room 240
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-schedule-for-honourable-margaret-mccain-fredericton-nb-september-26-27-2019-835643065.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Honourable Margaret McCain meets with Cabinet of Ministers, Government of New Brunswick
|
CITY:
|
FREDERICTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Chancery Place, 675 King Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-schedule-for-honourable-margaret-mccain-fredericton-nb-september-26-27-2019-835643065.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Honourable Margaret McCain meets with Premier Higgs, Education Minister Cardy, Deputy Ministers John McLaughlin & Gerald Richard
|
CITY:
|
FREDERICTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Chancery Place, 675 King Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-schedule-for-honourable-margaret-mccain-fredericton-nb-september-26-27-2019-835643065.html
|
TIME:
|
16:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Honourable Margaret McCain lead celebrations at the reception and launch of UNB's on-line degree in Early Childhood Education
|
CITY:
|
FREDERICTON
|
LOCATION:
|
UNB Faculty of Education, Faculty Lounge (Room 225), 2nd Floor, Marshal D'Avray Hall, 10 MacKay Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-schedule-for-honourable-margaret-mccain-fredericton-nb-september-26-27-2019-835643065.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
Air Canada's Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rousseau participates in a fireside chat at the CIBC's 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Hotel Bonaventure
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-air-canada-s-deputy-chief-executive-officer-amp-chief-financial-officer-michael-rousseau-to-participate-in-a-fireside-chat-at-the-cibc-s-18th-annual-eastern-institutional-investor-conference-817926340.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Groundbreaking ceremony for Maestria, the largest mixed-use real estate project ever to be built in Montréal
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Project sales office, 300 Sainte-Catherine Street West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-maestria-groundbreaking-ceremony-for-montreal-s-largest-ever-residential-real-estate-development-864402467.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
McGill University launches fundraising campaign for its third century
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
McGill University Lower Campus, West Field
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mcgill-university-launches-fundraising-campaign-for-its-third-century-871129789.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Ceremony commemorates Sudbury workers killed by occupational disease
|
CITY:
|
SUDBURY
|
LOCATION:
|
United Steelworkers Conference Centre, 66 Brady St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/ceremony-will-commemorate-sudbury-workers-killed-by-occupational-disease-819456676.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Unifor National President provides update on Crowns bargaining at news conference
|
CITY:
|
REGINA
|
LOCATION:
|
Oak Room, Hotel Saskatchewan, 2125 Victoria Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-unifor-national-president-in-regina-to-provide-update-on-crowns-bargaining-831285898.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article