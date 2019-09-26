CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, September 26, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

The Honourable Margaret McCain meets with Officials Department of Education and Early Childhood Development

CITY:

FREDERICTON

LOCATION:

250 King St, Place 2000.  Room 240

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-schedule-for-honourable-margaret-mccain-fredericton-nb-september-26-27-2019-835643065.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

The Honourable Margaret McCain meets with Cabinet of Ministers, Government of New Brunswick

CITY:

FREDERICTON

LOCATION:

Chancery Place, 675 King Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-schedule-for-honourable-margaret-mccain-fredericton-nb-september-26-27-2019-835643065.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

The Honourable Margaret McCain meets with Premier Higgs, Education Minister Cardy, Deputy Ministers John McLaughlin & Gerald Richard

CITY:

FREDERICTON

LOCATION:

Chancery Place, 675 King Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-schedule-for-honourable-margaret-mccain-fredericton-nb-september-26-27-2019-835643065.html


TIME:

16:00

EVENT:

The Honourable Margaret McCain lead celebrations at the reception and launch of UNB's on-line degree in Early Childhood Education

CITY:

FREDERICTON

LOCATION:

UNB Faculty of Education, Faculty Lounge (Room 225), 2nd Floor, Marshal D'Avray Hall, 10 MacKay Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-schedule-for-honourable-margaret-mccain-fredericton-nb-september-26-27-2019-835643065.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Air Canada's Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rousseau participates in a fireside chat at the CIBC's 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Hotel Bonaventure

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-air-canada-s-deputy-chief-executive-officer-amp-chief-financial-officer-michael-rousseau-to-participate-in-a-fireside-chat-at-the-cibc-s-18th-annual-eastern-institutional-investor-conference-817926340.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Groundbreaking ceremony for Maestria, the largest mixed-use real estate project ever to be built in Montréal

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Project sales office, 300 Sainte-Catherine Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-maestria-groundbreaking-ceremony-for-montreal-s-largest-ever-residential-real-estate-development-864402467.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

McGill University launches fundraising campaign for its third century

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

McGill University Lower Campus, West Field

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mcgill-university-launches-fundraising-campaign-for-its-third-century-871129789.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Ceremony commemorates Sudbury workers killed by occupational disease

CITY:

SUDBURY

LOCATION:

United Steelworkers Conference Centre, 66 Brady St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/ceremony-will-commemorate-sudbury-workers-killed-by-occupational-disease-819456676.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Unifor National President provides update on Crowns bargaining at news conference

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

Oak Room, Hotel Saskatchewan, 2125 Victoria Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-unifor-national-president-in-regina-to-provide-update-on-crowns-bargaining-831285898.html

