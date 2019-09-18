CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, September 19, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation announces news regarding the aerospace industry in Quebec

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Montreal Grandé, 1862 Le Ber Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mitsubishi-aircraft-corporation-plans-to-announce-news-regarding-the-aerospace-industry-in-quebec-852027815.html


TIME:

11:15

EVENT:

Inauguration of the new public space on Rue Jean-Brillant

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Parc Jean-Brillant, Rue Jean-Brillant between Avenue Decelles and Avenue Gatineau

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-inauguration-of-the-new-public-space-on-rue-jean-brillant-832348047.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:30

EVENT:

SE Health's Futures and Elizz present special collaborative Open Book Club, 'Spotlight on self care'

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

180 John St (SPACES), 7th floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-se-health-s-futures-and-elizz-present-special-collaborative-open-book-club-spotlight-on-self-care--866697773.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Unifor Women's Hockey Showcase media conference

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Hockey Hall of Fame, 30 Yonge Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-pwhpa-unifor-women-s-hockey-showcase-media-conference-861122853.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Press conference recommending specific urgent actions that can be taken by federal government to address youth vaping crisis

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

135-B Press Conference Room in West Block on Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-health-agencies-call-for-urgent-federal-crackdown-on-the-marketing-of-vaping-products-816297304.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Willow Biosciences participates at the Eight Capital & Cassels Brock Global Cannabis Conference

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Shangri-La Hotel Toronto; Queen's Park Ballroom

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/willow-biosciences-to-participate-at-the-eight-capital-amp-cassels-brock-global-cannabis-conference-847412868.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information picket

CITY:

BURLINGTON

LOCATION:

Outside the LCBO store at 3041 Walkers Line

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-picket-in-burlington-tomorrow-855999754.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play

CITY:

WHISTLER

LOCATION:

Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play

CITY:

WHISTLER

LOCATION:

Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html

