CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, September 19, 2019
Sep 18, 2019, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
QUEBEC
TIME:
10:30
EVENT:
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation announces news regarding the aerospace industry in Quebec
CITY:
MONTREAL
LOCATION:
Montreal Grandé, 1862 Le Ber Street
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mitsubishi-aircraft-corporation-plans-to-announce-news-regarding-the-aerospace-industry-in-quebec-852027815.html
TIME:
|
11:15
EVENT:
|
Inauguration of the new public space on Rue Jean-Brillant
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
LOCATION:
|
Parc Jean-Brillant, Rue Jean-Brillant between Avenue Decelles and Avenue Gatineau
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-inauguration-of-the-new-public-space-on-rue-jean-brillant-832348047.html
ONTARIO
TIME:
|
08:30
EVENT:
|
SE Health's Futures and Elizz present special collaborative Open Book Club, 'Spotlight on self care'
CITY:
|
TORONTO
LOCATION:
|
180 John St (SPACES), 7th floor
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-se-health-s-futures-and-elizz-present-special-collaborative-open-book-club-spotlight-on-self-care--866697773.html
TIME:
|
09:30
EVENT:
|
Unifor Women's Hockey Showcase media conference
CITY:
|
TORONTO
LOCATION:
|
Hockey Hall of Fame, 30 Yonge Street
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-pwhpa-unifor-women-s-hockey-showcase-media-conference-861122853.html
TIME:
|
10:00
EVENT:
|
Press conference recommending specific urgent actions that can be taken by federal government to address youth vaping crisis
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
LOCATION:
135-B Press Conference Room in West Block on Parliament Hill
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-health-agencies-call-for-urgent-federal-crackdown-on-the-marketing-of-vaping-products-816297304.html
TIME:
|
10:30
EVENT:
|
Willow Biosciences participates at the Eight Capital & Cassels Brock Global Cannabis Conference
CITY:
|
TORONTO
LOCATION:
|
Shangri-La Hotel Toronto; Queen's Park Ballroom
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/willow-biosciences-to-participate-at-the-eight-capital-amp-cassels-brock-global-cannabis-conference-847412868.html
TIME:
|
11:00
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information picket
CITY:
|
BURLINGTON
LOCATION:
|
Outside the LCBO store at 3041 Walkers Line
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-picket-in-burlington-tomorrow-855999754.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
TIME:
|
13:00
EVENT:
|
World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play
CITY:
|
WHISTLER
LOCATION:
|
Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html
TIME:
|
19:00
EVENT:
|
World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play
CITY:
|
WHISTLER
LOCATION:
|
Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html
