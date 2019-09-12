CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, September 12, 2019
Sep 12, 2019, 05:00 ET
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Solidarity Rally and News Conference at Nemak protest
|
CITY:
|
WINDSOR
|
LOCATION:
|
4600 G N Booth Dr.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-solidarity-rally-and-news-conference-at-nemak-protest-in-windsor-899623133.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Media conference: OCHU releases data that projects how many Toronto hospital staff and beds would be cut under the Ford PC plans
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Corner of Bond and Queen St. East, beside St. Michael's Hospital
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-with-record-high-hallway-medicine-how-will-toronto-hospitals-fare-under-strain-of-1b-more-in-conservative-cuts-media-conference-thursday-882501654.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Dixon Hall launches brand new bus for Seniors' Programs
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Dixon Hall's Seniors Department, 192 Carlton St, Front Parking Lot
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-dixon-hall-launches-brand-new-bus-for-seniors-programs-870035987.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" barbecue in Timmins tomorrow
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Outside the LCBO store at 100 Waterloo Road, Hollinger Court
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-barbecue-in-timmins-tomorrow-826983622.html
