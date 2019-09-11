CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, September 12, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

ONTARIO

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Solidarity Rally and News Conference at Nemak protest

CITY:

WINDSOR

LOCATION:

4600 G N Booth Dr.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-solidarity-rally-and-news-conference-at-nemak-protest-in-windsor-899623133.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Media conference: OCHU releases data that projects how many Toronto hospital staff and beds would be cut under the Ford PC plans

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Corner of Bond and Queen St. East, beside St. Michael's Hospital

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-with-record-high-hallway-medicine-how-will-toronto-hospitals-fare-under-strain-of-1b-more-in-conservative-cuts-media-conference-thursday-882501654.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Dixon Hall launches brand new bus for Seniors' Programs

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Dixon Hall's Seniors Department, 192 Carlton St, Front Parking Lot

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-dixon-hall-launches-brand-new-bus-for-seniors-programs-870035987.html


TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" barbecue in Timmins tomorrow

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Outside the LCBO store at 100 Waterloo Road, Hollinger Court

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-barbecue-in-timmins-tomorrow-826983622.html

