CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, October 31, 2019
Oct 31, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Governor General invests 40 recipients into the Order of Merit of the Police Forces
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Rideau Hall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-invest-40-recipients-into-the-order-of-merit-of-the-police-forces-844737623.html
|
TIME:
|
17:00
|
EVENT:
|
#RIDEAUHALLoween: Dinner with the Dead
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Thomas Gate, 1 Sussex Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-rideauhalloween-dinner-with-the-dead-818050591.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
16:15
|
EVENT:
|
Spill the Tea panel
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Coast Coal Harbour Vancouver Hotel
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/youthco-and-max-bring-innovative-spill-the-tea-campaign-to-vancouver-804432916.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article