CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, October 3, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

ONTARIO

TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Indigo and Chatelaine present: Jillian Harris & Tori Wesszer

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Erin Davis discusses her book, Mourning Has Broken: Love, Loss and Reclaiming Joy

CITY:

LONDON

LOCATION:

Indigo North London

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Election 2019: Health workers pitch new primary care initiative to improve access to care

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Hotel - Ambleside Room (4th floor), 1128 W Hastings Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-election-2019-health-workers-to-pitch-new-primary-care-initiative-to-improve-access-to-care-898785274.html

