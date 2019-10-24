CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, October 24, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

12:00

Workers at Bay St. George Long-Term Care protest staffing shortages and extreme mandatory overtime

STEPHENVILLE CROSSING

Bay St. George Long-Term Care Centre, Old Cove Loop

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/workers-at-bay-st-george-long-term-care-to-protest-staffing-shortages-and-extreme-mandatory-overtime-859298516.html

QUEBEC

08:15

Construction site tour: The REM is taking shape on the South Shore

BROSSARD

Alt+ Hotel, Quartier Dix30, Red room, 6500 De Rome Boulevard

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-construction-site-tour-the-rem-is-taking-shape-on-the-south-shore-849255336.html


18:00

Si l'Oratoire m'était conté free show

MONTRÉAL

Basilica of Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal, 3800 Queen-Mary Road

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-si-l-oratoire-m-etait-conte-a-unique-free-show-at-saint-joseph-s-oratory-868182556.html

ONTARIO

