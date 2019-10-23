CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, October 24, 2019
Oct 23, 2019, 20:01 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Workers at Bay St. George Long-Term Care protest staffing shortages and extreme mandatory overtime
|
CITY:
|
STEPHENVILLE CROSSING
|
LOCATION:
|
Bay St. George Long-Term Care Centre, Old Cove Loop
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/workers-at-bay-st-george-long-term-care-to-protest-staffing-shortages-and-extreme-mandatory-overtime-859298516.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
08:15
|
EVENT:
|
Construction site tour: The REM is taking shape on the South Shore
|
CITY:
|
BROSSARD
|
LOCATION:
|
Alt+ Hotel, Quartier Dix30, Red room, 6500 De Rome Boulevard
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-construction-site-tour-the-rem-is-taking-shape-on-the-south-shore-849255336.html
|
TIME:
|
18:00
|
EVENT:
|
Si l'Oratoire m'était conté free show
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Basilica of Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal, 3800 Queen-Mary Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-si-l-oratoire-m-etait-conte-a-unique-free-show-at-saint-joseph-s-oratory-868182556.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
19:00
|
EVENT:
|
Indigo Presents: The Body by Bill Bryson
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
The Grace Church, 383 Jarvis St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html
