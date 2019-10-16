CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, October 17, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

ONTARIO

11:30

COBS Bread donates $100,000 to Centennial College in support of baking education

SCARBOROUGH

Centennial College Residence and Culinary Arts Centre, 937 Progress Ave

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cobs-bread-donates-100-000-to-centennial-college-in-support-of-baking-education-864106449.html


18:30

Sudbury Town Hall to Assess Impact of Home-Care Workers' Lockout

SUDBURY

Steelworkers Hall, 66 Brady Street, Sudbury.

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-sudbury-town-hall-to-assess-impact-of-home-care-workers-lockout-861916844.html


18:45

Why Indigenous Languages Matter

OTTAWA

Alex Trebek Theatre, 50 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario

* Parking spaces are limited. Carpooling is encouraged.

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-why-indigenous-languages-matter-843164907.html

ALBERTA

11:00

Future of Urban Work Summit

EDMONTON

Norquest College Innovation Studio, 10230 108th St NW

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-youthfulcities-welcomes-60-young-leaders-to-edmonton-for-first-ever-future-of-urban-work-summit-848787944.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

09:15

The 2019 Great British Columbia ShakeOut

PORT COQUITLAM

Irvine Elementary School, 3862 Wellington Street

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/the-great-british-columbia-shakeout-is-coming-soon--890408076.html


19:00

Ami McKay discusses her new memoir, Daughter of Family G: A Memoir of Cancer Genes, Love and Fate

VANCOUVER

Indigo Granville

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html

