CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, October 17, 2019
Oct 16, 2019, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
COBS Bread donates $100,000 to Centennial College in support of baking education
|
CITY:
|
SCARBOROUGH
|
LOCATION:
|
Centennial College Residence and Culinary Arts Centre, 937 Progress Ave
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cobs-bread-donates-100-000-to-centennial-college-in-support-of-baking-education-864106449.html
|
TIME:
|
18:30
|
EVENT:
|
Sudbury Town Hall to Assess Impact of Home-Care Workers' Lockout
|
CITY:
|
SUDBURY
|
LOCATION:
|
Steelworkers Hall, 66 Brady Street, Sudbury.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-sudbury-town-hall-to-assess-impact-of-home-care-workers-lockout-861916844.html
|
TIME:
|
18:45
|
EVENT:
|
Why Indigenous Languages Matter
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Alex Trebek Theatre, 50 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario
* Parking spaces are limited. Carpooling is encouraged.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-why-indigenous-languages-matter-843164907.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Future of Urban Work Summit
|
CITY:
|
EDMONTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Norquest College Innovation Studio, 10230 108th St NW
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-youthfulcities-welcomes-60-young-leaders-to-edmonton-for-first-ever-future-of-urban-work-summit-848787944.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
09:15
|
EVENT:
|
The 2019 Great British Columbia ShakeOut
|
CITY:
|
PORT COQUITLAM
|
LOCATION:
|
Irvine Elementary School, 3862 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/the-great-british-columbia-shakeout-is-coming-soon--890408076.html
|
TIME:
|
19:00
|
EVENT:
|
Ami McKay discusses her new memoir, Daughter of Family G: A Memoir of Cancer Genes, Love and Fate
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Indigo Granville
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article