CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, October 10, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

QUEBEC

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

The Canadian Union of Public Employees convenes for its 29th biennial convention

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Montreal Convention Centre

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-largest-union-convenes-in-montreal-to-step-up-the-fight-against-threats-to-public-services-808776723.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Saint Joseph's Oratory launches its public fundraising campaign

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Basilica of Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal, 3800 Queen-Mary Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-saint-joseph-s-oratory-launches-its-public-fundraising-campaign-with-a-large-and-unique-free-show-881264060.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

PortsToronto launches second phase of Seabin Pilot Program in Toronto's inner harbour

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Pier 6, York Street Slip at 145 Queens Quay West (BeaverTails Pastry)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-portstoronto-to-launch-second-phase-of-seabin-pilot-program-in-toronto-s-inner-harbour-891633610.html


TIME:

10:15

EVENT:

Plan International Canada hosts pop-up game show to test Canadians' knowledge about girls' leadership

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge St.), Albert's Way space (2nd floor at James St. and Albert St. Entrance)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-plan-international-canada-hosts-pop-up-game-show-to-test-canadians-knowledge-about-girls-leadership-864356194.html


TIME:

18:30

EVENT:

Centennial College hosts Toronto-Danforth all-candidates debate

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Story Arts Centre, Centennial College, 951 Carlaw Ave.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-centennial-college-to-host-toronto-danforth-all-candidates-debate-on-october-10-884429614.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

In Conversation: Billy Jensen and Vanessa Brown

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html


ALBERTA

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Coast Mountain Bus Company workers conduct strike vote

CITY:

SURREY

LOCATION:

Aria Banquet Hall, 12350 Pattullo Pl

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-coast-mountain-bus-company-workers-conduct-strike-vote-835827068.html

