CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, October 10, 2019
Oct 09, 2019, 20:47 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
QUEBEC
TIME:
08:00
EVENT:
The Canadian Union of Public Employees convenes for its 29th biennial convention
CITY:
MONTREAL
LOCATION:
Montreal Convention Centre
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-largest-union-convenes-in-montreal-to-step-up-the-fight-against-threats-to-public-services-808776723.html
TIME:
10:30
EVENT:
Saint Joseph's Oratory launches its public fundraising campaign
CITY:
MONTRÉAL
LOCATION:
Basilica of Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal, 3800 Queen-Mary Road
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-saint-joseph-s-oratory-launches-its-public-fundraising-campaign-with-a-large-and-unique-free-show-881264060.html
ONTARIO
ALBERTA
TIME:
12:30
EVENT:
Tegan and Sara celebrate their new memoir, High School
CITY:
CALGARY
LOCATION:
Indigo Chinook
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
TIME:
08:00
EVENT:
Coast Mountain Bus Company workers conduct strike vote
CITY:
SURREY
LOCATION:
Aria Banquet Hall, 12350 Pattullo Pl
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-coast-mountain-bus-company-workers-conduct-strike-vote-835827068.html
