CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, November 7, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

ONTARIO

TIME:

06:00

EVENT:

24-hour #spininthesky event in support of United Way Greater Toronto

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Main Observation Level, CN Tower, 290 Bremner Blvd.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cn-tower-and-canada-lands-employees-and-visitors-will-spininthesky-to-power-the-tower-in-support-of-united-way-greater-toronto-891852472.html


TIME:

06:30

EVENT:

CAA & Toronto Police Service partner for winter driving launch

CITY:

SCARBOROUGH

LOCATION:

Collision Reporting Centre, 39 Howden Rd

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-caa-amp-toronto-police-service-partner-for-winter-driving-launch-857299368.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

TSB holds a news conference to release its safety issue investigation report on air-taxi safety in Canada

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Shaw Centre, Room 209, 55 Colonel By Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-tsb-will-hold-a-news-conference-to-release-its-safety-issue-investigation-report-on-air-taxi-safety-in-canada-888526631.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

In Conversation: Israel Ellis

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Indigo Yorkdale

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/november-events-at-indigo-margaret-atwood-discusses-her-latest-book-the-testaments-plus-hall-of-fame-goaltender-and-author-ken-dryden-signs-copies-of-his-new-book-scotty-a-hockey-life-816205244.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Prince Edward Island, the Honourable Dennis King

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Office of the Prime Minister, West Block, Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-thursday-november-7-2019-817593675.html

