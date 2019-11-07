CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, November 7, 2019

|
TIME:
|
06:00
|
EVENT:
|
24-hour #spininthesky event in support of United Way Greater Toronto
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Main Observation Level, CN Tower, 290 Bremner Blvd.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cn-tower-and-canada-lands-employees-and-visitors-will-spininthesky-to-power-the-tower-in-support-of-united-way-greater-toronto-891852472.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
06:30
|
EVENT:
|
CAA & Toronto Police Service partner for winter driving launch
|
CITY:
|
SCARBOROUGH
|
LOCATION:
|
Collision Reporting Centre, 39 Howden Rd
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-caa-amp-toronto-police-service-partner-for-winter-driving-launch-857299368.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
TSB holds a news conference to release its safety issue investigation report on air-taxi safety in Canada
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Shaw Centre, Room 209, 55 Colonel By Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-tsb-will-hold-a-news-conference-to-release-its-safety-issue-investigation-report-on-air-taxi-safety-in-canada-888526631.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
19:00
|
EVENT:
|
In Conversation: Israel Ellis
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Indigo Yorkdale
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/november-events-at-indigo-margaret-atwood-discusses-her-latest-book-the-testaments-plus-hall-of-fame-goaltender-and-author-ken-dryden-signs-copies-of-his-new-book-scotty-a-hockey-life-816205244.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Prince Edward Island, the Honourable Dennis King
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Office of the Prime Minister, West Block, Parliament Hill
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-thursday-november-7-2019-817593675.html
Share this article