CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, May 30, 2019

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, MAY 30

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Inauguration of Espace 67 and Launch of Parc Jean-Drapeau 2019 Summer Program

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Central Concourse of Espace 67 at parc Jean-Drapeau, Île Sainte-Hélène

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-inauguration-of-espace-67-and-launch-of-parc-jean-drapeau-2019-summer-program-895393922.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:25

EVENT:

Minister Qualtrough speaks at CANSEC

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-qualtrough-to-speak-at-cansec-895402800.html


TIME:

08:30

EVENT:

CAA unveils the list of Ontario's Worst Roads

CITY:

NORTH YORK

LOCATION:

The TELUS Room, Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Rd

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/caa-to-unveil-the-list-of-ontario-s-worst-roads-830869958.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Marc Garneau participates in a live demonstration of an autonomous vehicle

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Ottawa L5 Testing Facilities, 1740 Woodroffe Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-marc-garneau-minister-of-transport-to-participate-in-a-live-demonstration-of-an-autonomous-vehicle-871650005.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister McKenna makes an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Ottawa

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

YWCA, 180 Argyle Ave

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-women-s-organizations-in-ottawa-894494410.html


TIME:

11:45

EVENT:

CUPE Ontario's Rally to Build the Resistance

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

March from Sheraton Centre Hotel to Queen's Park

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cupe-ontario-delegates-turn-up-the-heat-on-ford-conservatives-with-thursday-march-to-queen-s-park-891678683.html


TIME:

11:45

EVENT:

Minister Hussen and MP McGuinty announce improvements to settlement services for newcomers

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

CHEO - Room W1305, 401 Smyth Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hussen-and-mp-mcguinty-announce-improvements-to-settlement-services-for-newcomers-829119761.html


TIME:

18:00

EVENT:

The Children Believe opening reception

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Arta Gallery, Distillery District, 55 Mill Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-children-believe-photo-exhibition-illustrates-the-strength-and-hope-of-children-around-the-world-890731039.html

MANITOBA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Unifor's sixth Prairie Regional Council - Jim Stanford, one of Canada's best known economic commentators

CITY:

WINNIPEG

LOCATION:

Fairmont Winnipeg

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-federal-election-to-be-a-hot-topic-at-unifor-s-sixth-prairie-regional-council-804424974.html


TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Unifor's sixth Prairie Regional Council - Wab Kinew, Manitoba NDP Leader

CITY:

WINNIPEG

LOCATION:

Fairmont Winnipeg

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-federal-election-to-be-a-hot-topic-at-unifor-s-sixth-prairie-regional-council-804424974.html

