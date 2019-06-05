CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, June 6, 2019
Jun 05, 2019, 20:15 ET
TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, JUNE 6
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy Signature Ceremony
|
CITY:
|
HALIFAX
|
LOCATION:
|
Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, 5425 Sackville Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-ceremonies-in-halifax-to-commemorate-the-75th-anniversary-of-d-day-and-the-battle-of-normandy-819194803.html
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Sun Life expands its Musical Instrument Lending Library program to four public libraries in Prince Edward Island
|
CITY:
|
SUMMERSIDE
|
LOCATION:
|
Summerside Rotary Library, 57 Central Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-sun-life-brings-the-joy-of-music-to-prince-edward-island-829997042.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
12:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Mélanie Joly announces funding to promote the Outaouais region and Quebec's Urban Winter Fun program
|
CITY:
|
GATINEAU
|
LOCATION:
|
Tourism Information Centre (Maison du tourisme de l'Outaouais), 103 Laurier Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-melanie-joly-will-announce-funding-to-promote-the-outaouais-region-and-quebec-s-urban-winter-fun-program-821203471.html
|
TIME:
|
19:00
|
EVENT:
|
Catherine McKenzie discusses her new thriller, I'll Never Tell
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Indigo Place Montreal Trust
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister of Health speaks at Dietitians of Canada national conference
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-minister-of-health-to-speak-at-dietitians-of-canada-national-conference-879399177.html
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng addresses the Economic Club of Canada on export promotion
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Westin Ottawa, Room 22, 11 Colonel By Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-address-the-economic-club-of-canada-on-export-promotion-812145585.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bains attends signing of EU-Canada cluster cooperation arrangement
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Humber Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, Barrett Centre for Technology Innovation Building, 205 Humber College Blvd
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-attend-signing-of-eu-canada-cluster-cooperation-arrangement-854865968.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Patty Hajdu highlights how the Government of Canada is helping young Canadians gain the skills and experience they need
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
The Bayview Yards, RBC Foundry, 7 Bayview Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-canadian-youth-facing-barriers-to-employment-866994914.html
|
TIME:
|
10:45
|
EVENT:
|
Ceremony to mark 75ᵗʰ anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
National War Memorial–Confederation Square, Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ceremony-in-ottawa-to-mark-75h-anniversary-of-d-day-and-the-battle-of-normandy-899961529.html
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Uzma Jalaluddin signs copies of her novel, Ayesha at Last
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Indiogospirit First Canadian Place
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Official launch announcement of CannTrust's national social responsibility platform: We Care
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Room 101, 255 Front St W
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-canntrust-launches-national-social-responsibility-platform-at-lift-amp-co-cannabis-business-conference-826247605.html
|
TIME:
|
12:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Jean-Yves Duclos highlights the recent launch of a strategy to help young Canadians find and keep good-quality jobs
|
CITY:
|
CARLSBAD SPRINGS
|
LOCATION:
|
Youth Now Farm, 5039 Russell Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-canadian-youth-facing-barriers-to-employment-843495476.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister O'Regan participates in celebration marking the completion of Freedom Road with Shoal Lake No. 40 First Nation
|
CITY:
|
SHOAL LAKE NO. 40 FIRST NATION
|
LOCATION:
|
Gymnasium and Community Centre, Ojibway Heritage School
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-participate-in-celebration-marking-the-completion-of-freedom-road-with-shoal-lake-no-40-first-nation-874699225.html
|
TIME:
|
13:35
|
EVENT:
|
FEI Canada National Conference
|
CITY:
|
THE BLUE MOUNTAINS
|
LOCATION:
|
Village Conference Centre, 242 Jozo Weider Boulevard
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/morneau-shepell-to-discuss-disruption-at-fei-canada-national-conference-813459091.html
|
TIME:
|
13:45
|
EVENT:
|
Unifor delivers petitions to demand minimum standard of care for seniors
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Queen's Park
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-unifor-delivers-petitions-to-demand-minimum-standard-of-care-for-seniors-854716367.html
|
TIME:
|
19:00
|
EVENT:
|
Evangeline Lilly reads and signs copies of her latest book, The Squickerwonkers Act 1: The Demise of Selma the Spoiled
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Indigo Bay & Bloor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Celebration the official opening of four new affordable homes for families
|
CITY:
|
PRINCE ALBERT
|
LOCATION:
|
451 12th Street East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governments-of-canada-and-saskatchewan-support-new-family-housing-project-in-prince-albert-873488820.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
17:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Monsef gives remarks on Canada's commitment to women's rights and gender equality at home and internationally at the Community Foundations of Canada's annual general meeting
|
CITY:
|
VICTORIA
|
LOCATION:
|
Victoria Convention Centre, 720 Douglas Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-monsef-will-give-remarks-on-canada-s-commitment-to-women-s-rights-and-gender-equality-at-home-and-internationally-at-the-community-foundations-of-canada-s-annual-general-meeting--898024774.html
