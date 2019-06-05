CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, June 6, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jun 05, 2019, 20:15 ET

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy Signature Ceremony

CITY:

HALIFAX

LOCATION:

Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, 5425 Sackville Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-ceremonies-in-halifax-to-commemorate-the-75th-anniversary-of-d-day-and-the-battle-of-normandy-819194803.html

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Sun Life expands its Musical Instrument Lending Library program to four public libraries in Prince Edward Island

CITY:

SUMMERSIDE

LOCATION:

Summerside Rotary Library, 57 Central Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-sun-life-brings-the-joy-of-music-to-prince-edward-island-829997042.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

Minister Mélanie Joly announces funding to promote the Outaouais region and Quebec's Urban Winter Fun program

CITY:

GATINEAU

LOCATION:

Tourism Information Centre (Maison du tourisme de l'Outaouais), 103 Laurier Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-melanie-joly-will-announce-funding-to-promote-the-outaouais-region-and-quebec-s-urban-winter-fun-program-821203471.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Catherine McKenzie discusses her new thriller, I'll Never Tell

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Indigo Place Montreal Trust

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Minister of Health speaks at Dietitians of Canada national conference

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-minister-of-health-to-speak-at-dietitians-of-canada-national-conference-879399177.html


TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Minister Ng addresses the Economic Club of Canada on export promotion

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Westin Ottawa, Room 22, 11 Colonel By Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-address-the-economic-club-of-canada-on-export-promotion-812145585.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Bains attends signing of EU-Canada cluster cooperation arrangement

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Humber Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, Barrett Centre for Technology Innovation Building, 205 Humber College Blvd

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-attend-signing-of-eu-canada-cluster-cooperation-arrangement-854865968.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Patty Hajdu highlights how the Government of Canada is helping young Canadians gain the skills and experience they need

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

The Bayview Yards, RBC Foundry, 7 Bayview Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-canadian-youth-facing-barriers-to-employment-866994914.html


TIME:

10:45

EVENT:

Ceremony to mark 75ᵗʰ anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

National War Memorial–Confederation Square, Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ceremony-in-ottawa-to-mark-75h-anniversary-of-d-day-and-the-battle-of-normandy-899961529.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Uzma Jalaluddin signs copies of her novel, Ayesha at Last

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Indiogospirit First Canadian Place

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Official launch announcement of CannTrust's national social responsibility platform: We Care

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Room 101, 255 Front St W

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-canntrust-launches-national-social-responsibility-platform-at-lift-amp-co-cannabis-business-conference-826247605.html


TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

Minister Jean-Yves Duclos highlights the recent launch of a strategy to help young Canadians find and keep good-quality jobs

CITY:

CARLSBAD SPRINGS

LOCATION:

Youth Now Farm, 5039 Russell Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-canadian-youth-facing-barriers-to-employment-843495476.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Minister O'Regan participates in celebration marking the completion of Freedom Road with Shoal Lake No. 40 First Nation

CITY:

SHOAL LAKE NO. 40 FIRST NATION

LOCATION:

Gymnasium and Community Centre, Ojibway Heritage School

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-participate-in-celebration-marking-the-completion-of-freedom-road-with-shoal-lake-no-40-first-nation-874699225.html


TIME:

13:35

EVENT:

FEI Canada National Conference

CITY:

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS

LOCATION:

Village Conference Centre, 242 Jozo Weider Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/morneau-shepell-to-discuss-disruption-at-fei-canada-national-conference-813459091.html


TIME:

13:45

EVENT:

Unifor delivers petitions to demand minimum standard of care for seniors

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Queen's Park

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-unifor-delivers-petitions-to-demand-minimum-standard-of-care-for-seniors-854716367.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Evangeline Lilly reads and signs copies of her latest book, The Squickerwonkers Act 1: The Demise of Selma the Spoiled

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Celebration the official opening of four new affordable homes for families

CITY:

PRINCE ALBERT

LOCATION:

451 12th Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governments-of-canada-and-saskatchewan-support-new-family-housing-project-in-prince-albert-873488820.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

17:30

EVENT:

Minister Monsef gives remarks on Canada's commitment to women's rights and gender equality at home and internationally at the Community Foundations of Canada's annual general meeting

CITY:

VICTORIA

LOCATION:

Victoria Convention Centre, 720 Douglas Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-monsef-will-give-remarks-on-canada-s-commitment-to-women-s-rights-and-gender-equality-at-home-and-internationally-at-the-community-foundations-of-canada-s-annual-general-meeting--898024774.html

SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, June 6, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jun 05, 2019, 20:15 ET