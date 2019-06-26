CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, June 27, 2019
Jun 26, 2019, 23:22 ET
TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, JUNE 27
NOVA SCOTIA
TIME:
09:30
EVENT:
Launch of Canada's Connectivity and Rural Economic Development Strategies
CITY:
NEW ROSS
LOCATION:
Learning Centre (Hearth Room), Ross Farm Museum, 4568 Highway 12
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-launch-of-canada-s-connectivity-and-rural-economic-development-strategies-839384008.html
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
TIME:
09:30
EVENT:
Minister Lawrence MacAulay announces support for Ag in the Classroom Canada to help raise awareness of the agriculture sector
CITY:
SOURIS
LOCATION:
Rollo Bay Holdings Ltd., 677 Route 2, P.O. Box 418
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-helps-raise-awareness-of-the-canadian-agriculture-sector-872939649.html
QUEBEC
TIME:
09:00
EVENT:
Minister Duclos highlights Budget 2019 measures to benefit seniors in Quebec City
CITY:
QUÉBEC
LOCATION:
Manoir Manrèse, Murray Building, 700 Murray Avenue
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-will-highlight-budget-2019-measures-to-benefit-seniors-in-quebec-city-809787799.html
TIME:
09:45
EVENT:
Minister Bains marks a SCALE.AI Supercluster milestone
CITY:
MONTRÉAL
LOCATION:
Ray-Mont Logistics, Montréal Terminal, 500 Bridge Street
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-mark-a-scale-ai-supercluster-milestone-878856281.html
TIME:
11:00
EVENT:
Canada Post to unveil stamps celebrating Apollo 11 and Canadian contributions to the mission
CITY:
LONGUEUIL
LOCATION:
Héroux-Devtek, 755 Thurber Street
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-post-to-unveil-stamps-celebrating-apollo-11-and-canadian-contributions-to-the-mission-894436602.html
TIME:
16:00
EVENT:
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Groupe de recherche et d'éducation sur les mammifères marins (GREMM)
CITY:
TADOUSSAC
LOCATION:
Centre d'interprétation des mammifères marins (CIMM), Salle de projection, 108 de la Cale Sèche Street
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-the-groupe-de-recherche-et-d-education-sur-les-mammiferes-marins-gremm-in-tadoussac-836045270.html
TIME:
18:00
EVENT:
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Festival de la Chanson de Tadoussac
CITY:
TADOUSSAC
LOCATION:
Hôtel Tadoussac, Lobby, 165 Bord de l'Eau Street
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-the-festival-de-la-chanson-de-tadoussac-830668971.html
TIME:
19:00
EVENT:
L'OM Grandeur nature - A breathtaking free concert marking the inauguration of Parc Jean-Drapeau's brand new Espace 67
CITY:
MONTRÉAL
LOCATION:
VIP Zone (Espace 67 Amphitheatre sector), Île Sainte-Hélène
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-orchestre-metropolitain-s-performance-at-espace-67-834454761.html
ONTARIO
TIME:
08:00
EVENT:
Government of Canada makes announcement related to housing in Toronto
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
Southeast corner of Mill St and Cherry St
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-toronto-811766229.html
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Minister Hajdu to announce federal investment in women entrepreneurs
CITY:
PASS LAKE
LOCATION:
Sleepy G Farm, 39 Hansen Road
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hajdu-to-announce-federal-investment-in-women-entrepreneurs-883912512.html
TIME:
11:00
EVENT:
Minister Gould makes an announcement for greener cities
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
HTO Park, South Side, 339 Queens Quay West
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-gould-to-make-an-announcement-for-greener-cities-838961267.html
TIME:
11:00
EVENT:
Minister Kirsty Duncan announces collaboration between the National Research Council of Canada and the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
Fields Institute on the University of Toronto campus, 222 College Street, Second Floor
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-science-and-sport-kirsty-duncan-to-announce-new-collaboration-between-the-national-research-council-of-canada-and-the-fields-institute-for-research-in-mathematical-sciences-864962652.html
TIME:
13:00
EVENT:
Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier), will announce funding for three new initiatives to support bilingualism and French services in Francophone-minority communities
CITY:
OTTAWA
LOCATION:
La Cité (Excentricité room), 801 Aviation Parkway
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-three-new-initiatives-to-support-official-language-minority-communities-and-promote-bilingualism-across-the-country-883357579.html
TIME:
17:00
EVENT:
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police presents the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Sunset Ceremonies
CITY:
OTTAWA
LOCATION:
The Musical Ride Centre, located at 1 Sandridge Road
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-royal-canadian-mounted-police-presents-the-30th-anniversary-of-the-canadian-sunset-ceremonies-836903603.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
TIME:
11:30
EVENT:
Minister Wilkinson makes an important announcement about the Canadian Coast Guard and support for ocean science research
CITY:
SIDNEY
LOCATION:
Institute of Ocean Sciences, 9860 West Saanich Road
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-the-canadian-coast-guard-and-support-for-ocean-science-research-896893418.html
