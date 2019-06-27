CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, June 27, 2019

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Launch of Canada's Connectivity and Rural Economic Development Strategies

CITY:

NEW ROSS

LOCATION:

Learning Centre (Hearth Room), Ross Farm Museum, 4568 Highway 12

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-launch-of-canada-s-connectivity-and-rural-economic-development-strategies-839384008.html

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Lawrence MacAulay announces support for Ag in the Classroom Canada to help raise awareness of the agriculture sector

CITY:

SOURIS

LOCATION:

Rollo Bay Holdings Ltd., 677 Route 2, P.O. Box 418

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-helps-raise-awareness-of-the-canadian-agriculture-sector-872939649.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Duclos highlights Budget 2019 measures to benefit seniors in Quebec City

CITY:

QUÉBEC

LOCATION:

Manoir Manrèse, Murray Building, 700 Murray Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-will-highlight-budget-2019-measures-to-benefit-seniors-in-quebec-city-809787799.html


TIME:

09:45

EVENT:

Minister Bains marks a SCALE.AI Supercluster milestone

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Ray-Mont Logistics, Montréal Terminal, 500 Bridge Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-mark-a-scale-ai-supercluster-milestone-878856281.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Canada Post to unveil stamps celebrating Apollo 11 and Canadian contributions to the mission

CITY:

LONGUEUIL

LOCATION:

Héroux-Devtek, 755 Thurber Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-post-to-unveil-stamps-celebrating-apollo-11-and-canadian-contributions-to-the-mission-894436602.html


TIME:

16:00

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Groupe de recherche et d'éducation sur les mammifères marins (GREMM)

CITY:

TADOUSSAC

LOCATION:

Centre d'interprétation des mammifères marins (CIMM), Salle de projection, 108 de la Cale Sèche Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-the-groupe-de-recherche-et-d-education-sur-les-mammiferes-marins-gremm-in-tadoussac-836045270.html


TIME:

18:00

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Festival de la Chanson de Tadoussac

CITY:

TADOUSSAC

LOCATION:

Hôtel Tadoussac, Lobby, 165 Bord de l'Eau Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-the-festival-de-la-chanson-de-tadoussac-830668971.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

L'OM Grandeur nature - A breathtaking free concert marking the inauguration of Parc Jean-Drapeau's brand new Espace 67

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

VIP Zone (Espace 67 Amphitheatre sector), Île Sainte-Hélène

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-orchestre-metropolitain-s-performance-at-espace-67-834454761.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes announcement related to housing in Toronto

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Southeast corner of Mill St and Cherry St

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-toronto-811766229.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Hajdu to announce federal investment in women entrepreneurs

CITY:

PASS LAKE

LOCATION:

Sleepy G Farm, 39 Hansen Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hajdu-to-announce-federal-investment-in-women-entrepreneurs-883912512.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Gould makes an announcement for greener cities

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

HTO Park, South Side, 339 Queens Quay West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-gould-to-make-an-announcement-for-greener-cities-838961267.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Kirsty Duncan announces collaboration between the National Research Council of Canada and the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Fields Institute on the University of Toronto campus, 222 College Street, Second Floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-science-and-sport-kirsty-duncan-to-announce-new-collaboration-between-the-national-research-council-of-canada-and-the-fields-institute-for-research-in-mathematical-sciences-864962652.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier), will announce funding for three new initiatives to support bilingualism and French services in Francophone-minority communities

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

La Cité (Excentricité room), 801 Aviation Parkway

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-three-new-initiatives-to-support-official-language-minority-communities-and-promote-bilingualism-across-the-country-883357579.html


TIME:

17:00

EVENT:

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police presents the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Sunset Ceremonies

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

The Musical Ride Centre, located at 1 Sandridge Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-royal-canadian-mounted-police-presents-the-30th-anniversary-of-the-canadian-sunset-ceremonies-836903603.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson makes an important announcement about the Canadian Coast Guard and support for ocean science research

CITY:

SIDNEY

LOCATION:

Institute of Ocean Sciences, 9860 West Saanich Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-the-canadian-coast-guard-and-support-for-ocean-science-research-896893418.html

