CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, June 20, 2019
Jun 19, 2019, 20:34 ET
TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, JUNE 20
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Member of Parliament Greg Fergus makes an announcement on Canada's water monitoring
|
CITY:
|
GATINEAU
|
LOCATION:
|
Hull Marina, 160 Laurier Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-to-the-president-of-the-treasury-board-and-member-of-parliament-for-hull-aylmer-greg-fergus-to-make-announcement-in-ottawa-on-canada-s-water-monitoring-809041382.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Governments of Canada and Québec announce agreement to give workers in Quebec the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
The Hotel Bonaventure, Bonaventure Lounge, 900 de la Gauchetiere West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governments-of-canada-and-quebec-to-announce-agreement-to-give-workers-in-quebec-the-skills-they-need-for-the-jobs-of-today-and-tomorrow-846106110.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Wilkinson makes two announcements on the shark fin trade and Bill C-68
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Rob Stewart Tribute Mural – Green P Parking, 9 Bedford Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-two-announcements-on-the-shark-fin-trade-and-bill-c-68-800200532.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Announcement of the first round of collaborative research projects funded through the New Beginnings Initiative
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
CHEO, 401 Smyth Road, Research Building 1, 3rd floor Room 311.1
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-new-collaboration-between-researchers-on-exploratory-research-847496301.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Governor General presents the Canadian Institutes of Health Research 2018 Gold Leaf Prizes
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Rideau Hall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-present-the-canadian-institutes-of-health-research-2018-gold-leaf-prizes-858561358.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Nestlé Canada is celebrating the unofficial kick-off to summer by giving away free frozen treats
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Yonge and Dundas Square
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/nestle-canada-celebrate-the-start-of-summer-with-free-treats-from-your-favourite-brands--897490313.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Media Conference: Arrests conclude landmark multinational child pornography investigation
|
CITY:
|
VAUGHAN
|
LOCATION:
|
Homewood Suites Toronto-Vaughan (York Ballroom), 618 Applewood Crescent
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-conference-arrests-conclude-landmark-multinational-child-pornography-investigation-870974736.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Law Society presents honorary LLD to The Honourable James Bartleman, O.C., O.Ont.
|
CITY:
|
LONDON
|
LOCATION:
|
RBC Place London, 300 York St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-law-society-to-present-honorary-lld-to-the-honourable-james-bartleman-o-c-o-ont--876880972.html
|
TIME:
|
15:30
|
EVENT:
|
Raising of Pride and Transgender Flags on Parliament Hill
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Parliament Hill
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-raising-of-pride-and-transgender-flags-on-parliament-hill-884274853.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Official groundbreaking ceremony for The Stack, hosted by Oxford
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
The Stack, 1133 Melville Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-official-groundbreaking-ceremony-for-vancouver-s-tallest-office-tower-the-stack-875583313.html
