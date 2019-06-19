CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, June 20, 2019

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Member of Parliament Greg Fergus makes an announcement on Canada's water monitoring

CITY:

GATINEAU

LOCATION:

Hull Marina, 160 Laurier Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-to-the-president-of-the-treasury-board-and-member-of-parliament-for-hull-aylmer-greg-fergus-to-make-announcement-in-ottawa-on-canada-s-water-monitoring-809041382.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Governments of Canada and Québec announce agreement to give workers in Quebec the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

The Hotel Bonaventure, Bonaventure Lounge, 900 de la Gauchetiere West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governments-of-canada-and-quebec-to-announce-agreement-to-give-workers-in-quebec-the-skills-they-need-for-the-jobs-of-today-and-tomorrow-846106110.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson makes two announcements on the shark fin trade and Bill C-68

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Rob Stewart Tribute Mural – Green P Parking, 9 Bedford Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-two-announcements-on-the-shark-fin-trade-and-bill-c-68-800200532.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Announcement of the first round of collaborative research projects funded through the New Beginnings Initiative

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

CHEO, 401 Smyth Road, Research Building 1, 3rd floor Room 311.1

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-new-collaboration-between-researchers-on-exploratory-research-847496301.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Governor General presents the Canadian Institutes of Health Research 2018 Gold Leaf Prizes

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Rideau Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-present-the-canadian-institutes-of-health-research-2018-gold-leaf-prizes-858561358.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Nestlé Canada is celebrating the unofficial kick-off to summer by giving away free frozen treats

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Yonge and Dundas Square

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/nestle-canada-celebrate-the-start-of-summer-with-free-treats-from-your-favourite-brands--897490313.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Media Conference: Arrests conclude landmark multinational child pornography investigation

CITY:

VAUGHAN

LOCATION:

Homewood Suites Toronto-Vaughan (York Ballroom), 618 Applewood Crescent

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-conference-arrests-conclude-landmark-multinational-child-pornography-investigation-870974736.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Law Society presents honorary LLD to The Honourable James Bartleman, O.C., O.Ont.

CITY:

LONDON

LOCATION:

RBC Place London, 300 York St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-law-society-to-present-honorary-lld-to-the-honourable-james-bartleman-o-c-o-ont--876880972.html


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Raising of Pride and Transgender Flags on Parliament Hill

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-raising-of-pride-and-transgender-flags-on-parliament-hill-884274853.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Official groundbreaking ceremony for The Stack, hosted by Oxford

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

The Stack, 1133 Melville Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-official-groundbreaking-ceremony-for-vancouver-s-tallest-office-tower-the-stack-875583313.html

