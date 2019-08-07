CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, August 8, 2019
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Hussen and PS Casey re-open IRCC Charlottetown and welcome 30 new citizens
|
CITY:
|
CHARLOTTETOWN
|
LOCATION:
|
BDC Business Centre - Main Lobby at Kent Street entrance, 119 Kent Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hussen-and-ps-casey-to-re-open-ircc-charlottetown-and-welcome-30-new-citizens-868137352.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
MP Karen Ludwig highlights Government of Canada investment in North Head, New Brunswick
|
CITY:
|
NORTH HEAD
|
LOCATION:
|
North Head Wharf, Fishermen's Wharf Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-karen-ludwig-to-highlight-government-of-canada-investment-in-north-head-new-brunswick-858910453.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Lametti makes a funding announcement
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-CONSTANT
|
LOCATION:
|
Clinique juridique Juripop, 253 rue Sainte-Catherine, bureau 200
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-lametti-to-make-a-funding-announcement-873268760.html
|
TIME:
|
12:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Rodriguez visits the Complexe culturel Joseph-Rouleau
|
CITY:
|
MATANE
|
LOCATION:
|
Complexe culturel Joseph-Rouleau, 520 Saint-Jérôme Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-bas-saint-laurent-and-gaspesie-regions-840863892.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Member of Parliament Bendayan to make a funding announcement
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Congregation Toldos Yakov Yosef, 6201 Park Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-bendayan-to-make-a-funding-announcement-817725597.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Rodriguez visits the renovation site of the Maison de la culture de Sainte-Anne-des-Monts
|
CITY:
|
SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS
|
LOCATION:
|
Maison de la culture de Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, 120 7th Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-bas-saint-laurent-and-gaspesie-regions-840863892.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Member of Parliament David Graham makes an announcement about the 125th anniversary celebrations of Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain
|
CITY:
|
NOTRE-DAME-DE-PONTMAIN
|
LOCATION:
|
Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain Town Hall, 5 Rue de l'Église
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-david-graham-to-make-an-announcement-about-the-125th-anniversary-celebrations-of-notre-dame-de-pontmain-834841829.html
|
TIME:
|
19:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Rodriguez makes an appearance at the Festival Musique du Bout du Monde
|
CITY:
|
GASPÉ
|
LOCATION:
|
Festival Musique du Bout du Monde, Chapiteau des Grands Spectacles Hydro-Québec, 33 Harbour Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-bas-saint-laurent-and-gaspesie-regions-840863892.html
ONTARIO
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
The federal government makes an announcement related to affordable housing in Calgary
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
7732 Bowness Road NW
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-provides-help-to-homeless-in-calgary-819019900.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Parliamentary Secretary Karen McCrimmon announces federal funding to enhance Indigenous cultural awareness, skills, and business growth
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Glenbow Museum Blackfoot Gallery (Third Floor), 130 9th Ave S.E.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-karen-mccrimmon-to-announce-federal-funding-to-enhance-indigenous-cultural-awareness-skills-and-business-growth-in-alberta-830287417.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bains makes a coding and digital skills announcement and visits an innovative company
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Sir James Douglas Elementary School, 2150 Brigadoon Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-in-vancouver-to-make-coding-and-digital-skills-announcement-and-visit-innovative-company-872725508.html
