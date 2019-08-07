CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, August 8, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Hussen and PS Casey re-open IRCC Charlottetown and welcome 30 new citizens

CITY:

CHARLOTTETOWN

LOCATION:

BDC Business Centre - Main Lobby at Kent Street entrance, 119 Kent Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hussen-and-ps-casey-to-re-open-ircc-charlottetown-and-welcome-30-new-citizens-868137352.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

MP Karen Ludwig highlights Government of Canada investment in North Head, New Brunswick

CITY:

NORTH HEAD

LOCATION:

North Head Wharf, Fishermen's Wharf Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-karen-ludwig-to-highlight-government-of-canada-investment-in-north-head-new-brunswick-858910453.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Lametti makes a funding announcement

CITY:

SAINT-CONSTANT

LOCATION:

Clinique juridique Juripop, 253 rue Sainte-Catherine, bureau 200

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-lametti-to-make-a-funding-announcement-873268760.html


TIME:

12:45

EVENT:

Minister Rodriguez visits the Complexe culturel Joseph-Rouleau

CITY:

MATANE

LOCATION:

Complexe culturel Joseph-Rouleau, 520 Saint-Jérôme Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-bas-saint-laurent-and-gaspesie-regions-840863892.html


TIME:   

14:00

EVENT:       

Member of Parliament Bendayan to make a funding announcement

CITY:   

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Congregation Toldos Yakov Yosef, 6201 Park Avenue

URL:    

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-bendayan-to-make-a-funding-announcement-817725597.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Minister Rodriguez visits the renovation site of the Maison de la culture de Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

CITY:

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS

LOCATION:

Maison de la culture de Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, 120 7th Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-bas-saint-laurent-and-gaspesie-regions-840863892.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Member of Parliament David Graham makes an announcement about the 125th anniversary celebrations of Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain

CITY:

NOTRE-DAME-DE-PONTMAIN

LOCATION:

Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain Town Hall, 5 Rue de l'Église

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-david-graham-to-make-an-announcement-about-the-125th-anniversary-celebrations-of-notre-dame-de-pontmain-834841829.html


TIME:

19:30

EVENT:

Minister Rodriguez makes an appearance at the Festival Musique du Bout du Monde

CITY:

GASPÉ

LOCATION:

Festival Musique du Bout du Monde, Chapiteau des Grands Spectacles Hydro-Québec, 33 Harbour Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-the-bas-saint-laurent-and-gaspesie-regions-840863892.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Ng announces federal investments to support local women-led businesses

CITY:

BURLINGTON

LOCATION:

HalTech Regional Innovation Centre, 5500 North Service Road, Suite 801, 8th Floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investments-to-support-local-women-led-businesses-892774724.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Unifor members to hold #NoJobsNoDice solidarity rally

CITY:

ORILLIA

LOCATION:

Tudhope Park

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/unifor-members-to-hold-nojobsnodice-solidarity-rally-in-orillia-876865662.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

OSHAWA

LOCATION:

Grandview Children's Centre, 600 Townline Road South

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-oshawa-823287786.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Pierce Brown discusses his sequel to Iron Gold, Dark Age

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Indigo Eaton Centre

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/august-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-pierce-brown-as-he-discusses-his-new-book-dark-age-plus-wwe-star-titus-o-neil-stops-by-for-a-signing-of-his-new-book-there-s-no-such-thing-as-a-bad-kid-887289518.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

The federal government makes an announcement related to affordable housing in Calgary

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

7732 Bowness Road NW

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-provides-help-to-homeless-in-calgary-819019900.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Karen McCrimmon announces federal funding to enhance Indigenous cultural awareness, skills, and business growth

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Glenbow Museum Blackfoot Gallery (Third Floor), 130 9th Ave S.E.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-karen-mccrimmon-to-announce-federal-funding-to-enhance-indigenous-cultural-awareness-skills-and-business-growth-in-alberta-830287417.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Bains makes a coding and digital skills announcement and visits an innovative company

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Sir James Douglas Elementary School, 2150 Brigadoon Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-in-vancouver-to-make-coding-and-digital-skills-announcement-and-visit-innovative-company-872725508.html

