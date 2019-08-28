CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, August 29, 2019

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

CHESTER BASIN

LOCATION:

The Acadia First Nation Gold River Community Centre, 83 Pennell Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-gold-river-852013981.html

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

The Government of Canada invests in innovation to advance Canada's dairy sector

CITY:

CHARLOTTETOWN

LOCATION:

Atlantic Veterinary College, University of PEI, McCain Foundation Learning Commons, 550 University Ave., McCain Learning Centre Atrium

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-invests-in-innovation-to-advance-canada-s-dairy-sector-862016805.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

08:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

MIRAMICHI

LOCATION:

Ferguson Presbyterian Church, 4611 NB-108

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-bryenton-860444481.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

EEL RIVER BAR FIRST NATION

LOCATION:

Aboriginal Heritage Gardens, 2 Route 280 Highway

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-eel-river-bar-880698580.html


TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Minister O'Regan announces funding towards a clean energy project

CITY:

PABINEAU FIRST NATION, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL MI'GMAQ TERRITORY

LOCATION:

1290 Pabineau Falls Rd.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-highlight-clean-energy-project-in-new-brunswick-871734031.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Joly makes an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Quebec

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

The Société Elizabeth Fry du Québec, 5105 Chemin de la Côte Saint-Antoine

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-melanie-joly-minister-of-tourism-official-languages-and-la-francophonie-and-member-of-parliament-for-ahuntsic-cartierville-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-women-s-organizations-in-quebec-830061611.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Joël Lightbound announces federal investment to support women entrepreneurs across Quebec

CITY:

QUÉBEC

LOCATION:

Femmessor Headquarters, 1175 Lavigerie Avenue, Suite 50

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-joel-lightbound-to-announce-federal-investment-to-support-women-entrepreneurs-across-quebec-891961656.html


TIME:

09:45

EVENT:

News Conference: Innovative circular economy and phytotechnology pilot project at Waste Management site

CITY:

QUÉBEC

LOCATION:

Waste Management's engineered landfill site, 2535 1re Rue Sainte-Sophie

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-news-conference-innovative-circular-economy-and-phytotechnology-pilot-project-at-waste-management-site-896927442.html


TIME:

09:45

EVENT:

Minister Rodriguez visits MA Musée d'art

CITY:

ROUYN-NORANDA

LOCATION:

MA Musée d'art

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-abitibi-temiscamingue-822257200.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Rodriguez visits Agora des arts

CITY:

ROUYN-NORANDA

LOCATION:

Agora des arts, 37 7th Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-abitibi-temiscamingue-822257200.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister Bibeau makes a smart grid announcement

CITY:

LAC-MÉGANTIC

LOCATION:

La gare patrimoniale, 5490 de la Gare road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bibeau-to-make-a-smart-grid-announcement-807238651.html


TIME:

14:20

EVENT:

Minister Joly to celebrate investment in college-industry partnerships at Collège Ahuntsic

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Collège Ahuntsic, Institut des communications graphique et de l'imprimabilité, media room, 999 avenue Émile-Journault

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-celebrate-investment-in-college-industry-partnerships-at-college-ahuntsic-868913463.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Town of Lac-Mégantic

CITY:

LAC-MÉGANTIC

LOCATION:

Tent in front of the station, 5527 Frontenac Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-the-town-of-lac-megantic-818301953.html


TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Minister Lametti announces investments in Oceans research partnerships for Concordia and McGill

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Concordia University, Room EV 2-309, 1455 Boulevard de Maisonneuve O

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-lametti-to-announce-investments-in-oceans-research-partnerships-for-concordia-and-mcgill-872280521.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Photo Opportunity - Elections Canada distribution centre and Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Elections Canada Distribution Centre, 440 Coventry Rd.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-opportunity-elections-canada-distribution-centre-and-chief-electoral-officer-stephane-perrault-888806665.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Kate Young makes digital skills announcement

CITY:

LONDON

LOCATION:

London Public Library, Sherwood Branch, 1225 Wonderland Road North

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-kate-young-to-make-digital-skills-announcement-865961687.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

KITCHENER

LOCATION:

Region of Waterloo, 150 Frederick Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-kitchener-817966395.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Maryam Monsef makes an important announcement on efforts to end gender-based violence at post-secondary institutions

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Oakham Lounge, Ryerson Student Centre, Ryerson University, 55 Gould St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-maryam-monsef-will-make-an-important-announcement-on-efforts-to-end-gender-based-violence-at-post-secondary-institutions-891430034.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes announcement related to housing in Toronto

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

150 Longboat Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-toronto-810112966.html




TIME:

15:45

EVENT:

Minister Ng attends Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce Small Business Symposium & Expo 2019

CITY:

MARKHAM

LOCATION:

Markham Civic Centre, 101 Town Centre Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-meet-with-health-tech-and-small-business-stakeholders-in-markham-800574517.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Member of Parliament Kent Hehr announces support for arts and culture organizations in Calgary and Southern Alberta

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Arts Commons, 205 8th Avenue S.E.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-kent-hehr-to-announce-support-for-arts-and-culture-organizations-in-calgary-and-southern-alberta-813258911.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces support to strengthen Alberta's life sciences sector

CITY:

EDMONTON

LOCATION:

Main Entrance, Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital, 10230 111 Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-support-to-strengthen-alberta-s-life-sciences-sector-895737104.html


BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Dedication into service ceremony for the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir John Franklin

CITY:

SIDNEY

LOCATION:

Institute of Ocean Sciences, 9860 West Saanich Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-dedication-into-service-ceremony-for-the-canadian-coast-guard-ship-sir-john-franklin-845681008.html


TIME:

11:15

EVENT:

The Prime Minister makes an announcement with the Premier of British Columbia, John Horga

CITY:

SURREY

LOCATION:

BC Hydro Trades Training Centre, 12591 82 Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-thursday-august-29-2019-829337693.html

YUKON

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

MP Michael McLeod makes an announcement in Yellowknife about Government of Canada action to prevent and reduce homelessness

CITY:

YELLOWKNIFE

LOCATION:

Hope's Haven, 5114 52 Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-michael-mcleod-member-of-parliament-for-northwest-territories-will-make-an-announcement-in-yellowknife-about-government-of-canada-action-to-prevent-and-reduce-homelessness-851752714.html

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

MP McLeod will make an announcement about Government of Canada action to prevent and reduce homelessness

CITY:

YELLOWKNIFE

LOCATION:

Hope's Haven, 5114 52 Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-michael-mcleod-member-of-parliament-for-northwest-territories-will-make-an-announcement-in-yellowknife-about-government-of-canada-action-to-prevent-and-reduce-homelessness-851752714.html

