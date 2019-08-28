CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, August 29, 2019
Aug 28, 2019, 22:09 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
CHESTER BASIN
|
LOCATION:
|
The Acadia First Nation Gold River Community Centre, 83 Pennell Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-gold-river-852013981.html
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Government of Canada invests in innovation to advance Canada's dairy sector
|
CITY:
|
CHARLOTTETOWN
|
LOCATION:
|
Atlantic Veterinary College, University of PEI, McCain Foundation Learning Commons, 550 University Ave., McCain Learning Centre Atrium
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-invests-in-innovation-to-advance-canada-s-dairy-sector-862016805.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
08:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
MIRAMICHI
|
LOCATION:
|
Ferguson Presbyterian Church, 4611 NB-108
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-bryenton-860444481.html
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
EEL RIVER BAR FIRST NATION
|
LOCATION:
|
Aboriginal Heritage Gardens, 2 Route 280 Highway
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-eel-river-bar-880698580.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister O'Regan announces funding towards a clean energy project
|
CITY:
|
PABINEAU FIRST NATION, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL MI'GMAQ TERRITORY
|
LOCATION:
|
1290 Pabineau Falls Rd.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-highlight-clean-energy-project-in-new-brunswick-871734031.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly makes an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Quebec
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
The Société Elizabeth Fry du Québec, 5105 Chemin de la Côte Saint-Antoine
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-melanie-joly-minister-of-tourism-official-languages-and-la-francophonie-and-member-of-parliament-for-ahuntsic-cartierville-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-women-s-organizations-in-quebec-830061611.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Joël Lightbound announces federal investment to support women entrepreneurs across Quebec
|
CITY:
|
QUÉBEC
|
LOCATION:
|
Femmessor Headquarters, 1175 Lavigerie Avenue, Suite 50
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-joel-lightbound-to-announce-federal-investment-to-support-women-entrepreneurs-across-quebec-891961656.html
|
TIME:
|
09:45
|
EVENT:
|
News Conference: Innovative circular economy and phytotechnology pilot project at Waste Management site
|
CITY:
|
QUÉBEC
|
LOCATION:
|
Waste Management's engineered landfill site, 2535 1re Rue Sainte-Sophie
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-news-conference-innovative-circular-economy-and-phytotechnology-pilot-project-at-waste-management-site-896927442.html
|
TIME:
|
09:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Rodriguez visits MA Musée d'art
|
CITY:
|
ROUYN-NORANDA
|
LOCATION:
|
MA Musée d'art
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-abitibi-temiscamingue-822257200.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Rodriguez visits Agora des arts
|
CITY:
|
ROUYN-NORANDA
|
LOCATION:
|
Agora des arts, 37 7th Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-visit-abitibi-temiscamingue-822257200.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bibeau makes a smart grid announcement
|
CITY:
|
LAC-MÉGANTIC
|
LOCATION:
|
La gare patrimoniale, 5490 de la Gare road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bibeau-to-make-a-smart-grid-announcement-807238651.html
|
TIME:
|
14:20
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly to celebrate investment in college-industry partnerships at Collège Ahuntsic
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Collège Ahuntsic, Institut des communications graphique et de l'imprimabilité, media room, 999 avenue Émile-Journault
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-celebrate-investment-in-college-industry-partnerships-at-college-ahuntsic-868913463.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Town of Lac-Mégantic
|
CITY:
|
LAC-MÉGANTIC
|
LOCATION:
|
Tent in front of the station, 5527 Frontenac Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-the-town-of-lac-megantic-818301953.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Lametti announces investments in Oceans research partnerships for Concordia and McGill
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Concordia University, Room EV 2-309, 1455 Boulevard de Maisonneuve O
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-lametti-to-announce-investments-in-oceans-research-partnerships-for-concordia-and-mcgill-872280521.html
ONTARIO
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Member of Parliament Kent Hehr announces support for arts and culture organizations in Calgary and Southern Alberta
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Arts Commons, 205 8th Avenue S.E.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-kent-hehr-to-announce-support-for-arts-and-culture-organizations-in-calgary-and-southern-alberta-813258911.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces support to strengthen Alberta's life sciences sector
|
CITY:
|
EDMONTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Main Entrance, Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital, 10230 111 Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-support-to-strengthen-alberta-s-life-sciences-sector-895737104.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Dedication into service ceremony for the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir John Franklin
|
CITY:
|
SIDNEY
|
LOCATION:
|
Institute of Ocean Sciences, 9860 West Saanich Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-dedication-into-service-ceremony-for-the-canadian-coast-guard-ship-sir-john-franklin-845681008.html
|
TIME:
|
11:15
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister makes an announcement with the Premier of British Columbia, John Horga
|
CITY:
|
SURREY
|
LOCATION:
|
BC Hydro Trades Training Centre, 12591 82 Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-thursday-august-29-2019-829337693.html
YUKON
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Michael McLeod makes an announcement in Yellowknife about Government of Canada action to prevent and reduce homelessness
|
CITY:
|
YELLOWKNIFE
|
LOCATION:
|
Hope's Haven, 5114 52 Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-michael-mcleod-member-of-parliament-for-northwest-territories-will-make-an-announcement-in-yellowknife-about-government-of-canada-action-to-prevent-and-reduce-homelessness-851752714.html
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP McLeod will make an announcement about Government of Canada action to prevent and reduce homelessness
|
CITY:
|
YELLOWKNIFE
|
LOCATION:
|
Hope's Haven, 5114 52 Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-michael-mcleod-member-of-parliament-for-northwest-territories-will-make-an-announcement-in-yellowknife-about-government-of-canada-action-to-prevent-and-reduce-homelessness-851752714.html
