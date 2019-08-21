CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, August 22, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

ALL CANADA EVENTS

EVENT:

A&W's 11th annual Burgers to Beat MS Day

TIME:

All day

LOCATION:

A&W Restaurants; visit aw.ca/locations to find a restaurant near you

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-this-thursday-grab-a-burger-and-help-beat-ms-839576332.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

IBC teams up with Kennebecasis Regional Police Force on youth road safety

CITY:

QUISPAMSIS

LOCATION:

Kennebecasis Regional Police Force Station, 126 Millennium Dr

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ibc-teams-up-with-kennebecasis-regional-police-force-on-youth-road-safety-865905158.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Agreement between Canada and Quebec to help youth transition into the labour market

CITY:

QUÉBEC

LOCATION:

Entreprise de formation Dimensions, 3025 Tassé Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-agreement-between-canada-and-quebec-to-help-youth-transition-into-the-labour-market-806676158.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Grand Opening of the Filtering Marshes, the First Station on the Espace pour la Vie Pathway to Phytotechnologies

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Jardin botanique de Montréal, 4101 rue Sherbrooke Est

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-grand-opening-of-the-filtering-marshes-the-first-station-on-the-espace-pour-la-vie-pathway-to-phytotechnologies-865189448.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Joly visits the Réseau Environnement team in Montréal

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Réseau Environnement, Suite 750, 255 Crémazie Blvd East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-visit-the-reseau-environnement-team-in-montreal-885379593.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Fleury Michon America, a Montérégie company

CITY:

RIGAUD

LOCATION:

Fleury Michon America, Montréal Room, 26 Jean-Marc-Séguin Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-fleury-michon-america-a-monteregie-company-863762512.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Parc national d'Opémican - Official inauguration of Pointe Opémican sector

CITY:

TÉMISCAMING

LOCATION:

Parc national d'Opémican, Pointe Opémican Visitors Centre, 5555 chemin Opémican

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-parc-national-d-opemican-official-inauguration-of-pointe-opemican-sector-883244234.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Richard Hébert announces support for an SME in Canada's steel and aluminum sectors

CITY:

NORMANDIN

LOCATION:

Inotech Canada Inc., 1142 Nérée-Cloutier Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-richard-hebert-will-announce-support-for-an-sme-in-canada-s-steel-and-aluminum-sectors-859470458.html


TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Minister Bibeau announces federal investments to support local women-led businesses

CITY:

SAINT-PIE

LOCATION:

Ferme Équinoxe, 606 Petit rang Saint-François

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bibeau-to-announce-federal-investments-to-support-local-women-led-businesses-850064811.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:45

EVENT:

Minister Ng makes Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

OneEleven Toronto, 325 Front Street West, 4th Floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investments-in-women-entrepreneurs-and-participate-in-a-panel-discussion-on-women-s-entrepreneurship-at-oneeleven-and-speak-at-the-cdn-women-in-the-it-channel-recognition-luncheon-898317651.html


TIME:

09:15

EVENT:

The Prime Minister meets with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and United States Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft.

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Office of the Prime Minister, West Block, Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-thursday-august-22-2019-842459636.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes announcement related to housing in Kitchener

CITY:

KITCHENER

LOCATION:

115 Water Street North

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-kitchener-848108234.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces funding for Ontario tender fruit and fresh grape industry

CITY:

VINELAND STATION

LOCATION:

Victoria Avenue Farm, 3310 Marina Blvd

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-notice-government-of-canada-announces-funding-for-ontario-tender-fruit-and-fresh-grape-industry-850270608.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces investments in cleantech projects

CITY:

MISSISSAUGA

LOCATION:

Savormetrics, Xerox Research Centre of Canada, 2660 Speakman Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-investments-in-cleantech-projects-805151267.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Minister Ng speaks at the CDN Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon

CITY:

MISSISSAUGA

LOCATION:

Credit Valley Golf and Country Club, 2500 Old Carriage Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investments-in-women-entrepreneurs-and-participate-in-a-panel-discussion-on-women-s-entrepreneurship-at-oneeleven-and-speak-at-the-cdn-women-in-the-it-channel-recognition-luncheon-898317651.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Special citizenship ceremony at FAN EXPO Canada™ with Minister Hussen

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, Level 200, Room 206B, Theatre A, 255 Front Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-special-citizenship-ceremony-to-be-held-at-fan-expo-canada-tm-with-minister-hussen-854337942.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes announcement related to housing in London

CITY:

LONDON

LOCATION:

332 Richmond Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-london-878257521.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Kelly S. Thompson discusses her debut memoir, Girls Need Not Apply: Field Notes From The Forces

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Chapters Rideau

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/august-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-pierce-brown-as-he-discusses-his-new-book-dark-age-plus-wwe-star-titus-o-neil-stops-by-for-a-signing-of-his-new-book-there-s-no-such-thing-as-a-bad-kid-887289518.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Minister Bennett addresses the Métis Nation of Ontario Annual General Assembly

CITY:

SAULT STE. MARIE

LOCATION:

Bellevue Park, 62 Lake Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bennett-to-address-the-metis-nation-of-ontario-annual-general-assembly-871404597.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Indigopresents: Gemstone Intention Bracelet Workshop

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Indigo Pinecrest

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/august-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-pierce-brown-as-he-discusses-his-new-book-dark-age-plus-wwe-star-titus-o-neil-stops-by-for-a-signing-of-his-new-book-there-s-no-such-thing-as-a-bad-kid-887289518.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Official ground-breaking to begin construction of a new Habitat for Humanity home

CITY:

YORKTON

LOCATION:

154 Darlington Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governments-of-canada-and-saskatchewan-begin-new-habitat-for-humanity-build-in-yorkton-897904337.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

11:45

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson makes British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund announcement

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

University of British Columbia, Vancouver campus, Faculty of Forestry, The Atrium of Forest Sciences Centre (Ground Level / Reading Section), 2424 Main Mall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ministers-wilkinson-and-donaldson-to-make-british-columbia-salmon-restoration-and-innovation-fund-announcement-830390580.html

YUKON

TIME:

17:15

EVENT:

Minister McKenna supports conservation initiatives in Yukon

CITY:

MAYO

LOCATION:

The Riverfront, Galena Park

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-support-conservation-initiatives-in-yukon-844229490.html

