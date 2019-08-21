CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, August 22, 2019
Aug 21, 2019, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22
ALL CANADA EVENTS
|
EVENT:
|
A&W's 11th annual Burgers to Beat MS Day
|
TIME:
|
All day
|
LOCATION:
|
A&W Restaurants; visit aw.ca/locations to find a restaurant near you
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-this-thursday-grab-a-burger-and-help-beat-ms-839576332.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
IBC teams up with Kennebecasis Regional Police Force on youth road safety
|
CITY:
|
QUISPAMSIS
|
LOCATION:
|
Kennebecasis Regional Police Force Station, 126 Millennium Dr
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ibc-teams-up-with-kennebecasis-regional-police-force-on-youth-road-safety-865905158.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Agreement between Canada and Quebec to help youth transition into the labour market
|
CITY:
|
QUÉBEC
|
LOCATION:
|
Entreprise de formation Dimensions, 3025 Tassé Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-agreement-between-canada-and-quebec-to-help-youth-transition-into-the-labour-market-806676158.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Grand Opening of the Filtering Marshes, the First Station on the Espace pour la Vie Pathway to Phytotechnologies
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Jardin botanique de Montréal, 4101 rue Sherbrooke Est
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-grand-opening-of-the-filtering-marshes-the-first-station-on-the-espace-pour-la-vie-pathway-to-phytotechnologies-865189448.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly visits the Réseau Environnement team in Montréal
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Réseau Environnement, Suite 750, 255 Crémazie Blvd East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-visit-the-reseau-environnement-team-in-montreal-885379593.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Fleury Michon America, a Montérégie company
|
CITY:
|
RIGAUD
|
LOCATION:
|
Fleury Michon America, Montréal Room, 26 Jean-Marc-Séguin Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-fleury-michon-america-a-monteregie-company-863762512.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Parc national d'Opémican - Official inauguration of Pointe Opémican sector
|
CITY:
|
TÉMISCAMING
|
LOCATION:
|
Parc national d'Opémican, Pointe Opémican Visitors Centre, 5555 chemin Opémican
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-parc-national-d-opemican-official-inauguration-of-pointe-opemican-sector-883244234.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Richard Hébert announces support for an SME in Canada's steel and aluminum sectors
|
CITY:
|
NORMANDIN
|
LOCATION:
|
Inotech Canada Inc., 1142 Nérée-Cloutier Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-richard-hebert-will-announce-support-for-an-sme-in-canada-s-steel-and-aluminum-sectors-859470458.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bibeau announces federal investments to support local women-led businesses
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-PIE
|
LOCATION:
|
Ferme Équinoxe, 606 Petit rang Saint-François
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bibeau-to-announce-federal-investments-to-support-local-women-led-businesses-850064811.html
ONTARIO
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Official ground-breaking to begin construction of a new Habitat for Humanity home
|
CITY:
|
YORKTON
|
LOCATION:
|
154 Darlington Street East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governments-of-canada-and-saskatchewan-begin-new-habitat-for-humanity-build-in-yorkton-897904337.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
11:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Wilkinson makes British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund announcement
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
University of British Columbia, Vancouver campus, Faculty of Forestry, The Atrium of Forest Sciences Centre (Ground Level / Reading Section), 2424 Main Mall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ministers-wilkinson-and-donaldson-to-make-british-columbia-salmon-restoration-and-innovation-fund-announcement-830390580.html
YUKON
|
TIME:
|
17:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister McKenna supports conservation initiatives in Yukon
|
CITY:
|
MAYO
|
LOCATION:
|
The Riverfront, Galena Park
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-support-conservation-initiatives-in-yukon-844229490.html
