CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, August 15, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

WABUSH

LOCATION:

Wabush Hotel, 9 Grenfell Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-wabush-830613202.html

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson and MP Fraser participate in a roundtable discussion about conservation on the Eastern Shore

CITY:

TANGIER

LOCATION:

Four Harbours Legion, 15463 Nova Scotia Trunk 7

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-and-mp-fraser-to-visit-tangier-for-discussion-about-conservation-on-the-eastern-shore-807456361.html

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

The Honourable Wayne Easter announces Canada's First Living Lab Site

CITY:

BEDEQUE

LOCATION:

Bedeque Farms, 71 Route 112 (route Searletown)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-wayne-easter-to-announce-canada-s-first-living-lab-site-856537712.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Minister Joly attends finale of Accros de la chanson

CITY:

DIEPPE

LOCATION:

Place 1604, Dieppe City Hall Complex, 243 Gauvin Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-take-part-in-activities-at-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-875547687.html


TIME:

17:00

EVENT:

Governor General participates in the Congrès mondial acadien

CITY:

DIEPPE

LOCATION:

Place 1604, 243 Gauvin Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-participate-in-the-congres-mondial-acadien-in-dieppe-new-brunswick-831355453.html


TIME:

17:00

EVENT:

Minister Joly attends Official Ceremony, National Acadian Day

CITY:

DIEPPE

LOCATION:

Place 1604, Dieppe City Hall Complex, 243 Gauvin Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-take-part-in-activities-at-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-875547687.html


TIME:

17:55

EVENT:

Minister Joly attends Le Grand Tintamarre

CITY:

DIEPPE

LOCATION:

Place 1604, Dieppe City Hall Complex, 243 Gauvin Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-take-part-in-activities-at-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-875547687.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Minister Joly attends National Acadian Day Show

CITY:

DIEPPE

LOCATION:

MusiquArt site, 475 Notre Dame Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-take-part-in-activities-at-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-875547687.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada launches new tool to support climate action

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Computer Research Institute of Montréal (Room 9-10), 405 Ogilvy Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-launch-new-tool-to-support-climate-action-823284769.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Duclos makes an important announcement in support of women's organizations throughout Québec

CITY:

QUÉBEC

LOCATION:

Salle Multi, Bibliothèque Monique-Corriveau, 1100 Église route

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/jean-yves-duclos-minister-of-families-children-and-social-development-and-mp-for-quebec-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-women-s-organizations-throughout-quebec-820490717.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Richard Hébert announces federal investment to support women's entrepreneurship in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

CITY:

ALMA

LOCATION:

Collège d'Alma, 675 Boulevard Auger Ouest

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-richard-hebert-to-announce-federal-investment-to-support-women-s-entrepreneurship-in-saguenay-lac-saint-jean-811531145.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces funding to reduce pesticide use in greenhouse sector

CITY:

MIRABEL

LOCATION:

Centre de recherche agroalimentaire de Mirabel, 9850 De Belle-Rivière st.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-funding-to-reduce-pesticide-use-in-greenhouse-sector-811037063.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for two businesses in the Centre-du-Québec region

CITY:

PLESSISVILLE

LOCATION:

Pro-Innov, 2600 de la Coopérative Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-two-businesses-in-the-centre-du-quebec-region-807135467.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

MP Miller announces smart grid investment for Indigenous communities in Northern Quebec

CITY:

OLD MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Pointe-à-Callière Museum, Maison-des-Marins Pavilion, Montreal 360o Space (4th floor), 165 Place d'Youville Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-miller-to-announce-smart-grid-investment-for-indigenous-communities-in-northern-quebec-851746639.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Minister Lebouthillier announces funding for Usimax, an SME in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector

CITY:

SAINT-GEORGES

LOCATION:

Usimax Inc., 1155 98th Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-lebouthillier-to-announce-funding-for-usimax-an-sme-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-sector-848475673.html


TIME:

16:30

EVENT:

Hampstead posthumously unveils Harry Rosen's final outdoor sculpture

CITY:

HAMPSTEAD

LOCATION:

Ellerdale Park (corner Stratford and Ellerdale Roads)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-hampstead-to-posthumously-unveil-harry-rosen-s-final-outdoor-sculpture-885793018.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

06:30

EVENT:

Toronto Pearson's "Busiest Day of Summer Travel" media day

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Toronto Pearson, Terminal 1 Departures Hall, Level 3, Aisle 5

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-media-invited-to-toronto-pearson-s-busiest-day-of-summer-travel-media-day-august-15-869483103.html


TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

The federal government makes an announcement related to housing across Canada

CITY:

SCARBOROUGH

LOCATION:

140 Pinery Trail

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-across-canada-870103266.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Ng announces federal investment in local woman-led business

CITY:

MARKHAM

LOCATION:

Everest Clinical Research, Trillium Executive Centre, East Tower, 4th Floor, 675 Cochrane Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investment-in-local-woman-led-business-834281091.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Hajdu visits Habitat for Humanity with Parliamentary Secretary Pam Damoff

CITY:

BURLINGTON

LOCATION:

Habitat for Humanity, 1800 Appleby Line, Unit 10

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hajdu-visits-canada-summer-jobs-employers-in-the-burlington-and-hamilton-area-807385078.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Duncan and Minister Morneau highlight impacts of the Government of Canada's changes to how it funds science and research

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Ryerson University, DMZ Sandbox, 341 Younge Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duncan-and-minister-morneau-to-highlight-impacts-of-the-government-of-canada-s-changes-to-how-it-funds-science-and-research-892456184.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Special Needs Day at the Capital Fair

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Rideau Carleton Raceway – 4837 Albion Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-hydro-ottawa-invites-you-to-celebrate-nineteen-years-of-accessible-fun-with-special-needs-day-at-the-capital-fair-866528706.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Official relaunch of the Correctional Service of Canada's penitentiary farm program

CITY:

KINGSTON

LOCATION:

Collins Bay Institution, 1455 Bath Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-official-relaunch-of-the-correctional-service-of-canada-s-csc-penitentiary-farm-program-838716636.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

OPSEU Local 454 rally in support of public autism services

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services building, 347 Preston St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-rally-for-public-autism-services-now--829718081.html


TIME:

13:20

EVENT:

The National Research Council of Canada announces the largest Industrial Research Assistance Program investment in a Canadian business

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Ross Video Limited – Ottawa Campus, 64 Auriga Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-national-research-council-of-canada-to-announce-the-largest-industrial-research-assistance-program-investment-in-a-canadian-business-843447540.html


TIME:

18:30

EVENT:

Minister Pablo Rodriguez takes part in outreach activities with local Latin American community groups

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Jackman Humanities Building, Room 100, University of Toronto, 170 St. George Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-shining-the-spotlight-on-community-and-creators-in-the-gta-889756846.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

MP Hehr makes a clean technology announcement for Alberta's oil and gas sector

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Chevron Plaza, Suite 400, 500 5 Ave SW

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-hehr-to-make-a-clean-technology-announcement-for-alberta-s-oil-and-gas-sector-891036134.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister Maryam Monsef and SA Randy Boissonnault make an important announcement in support of LGBTQ2 organizations in Canada

CITY:

EDMONTON

LOCATION:

Pride Centre of Edmonton, 10618 105 Avenue NW

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-maryam-monsef-and-sa-randy-boissonnault-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-lgbtq2-organizations-in-canada-877674894.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan visits Adams Lake Indian Band to celebrate the grand reopening of the Chief Atahm School

CITY:

CHASE, SECWÉPEMC TERRITORY

LOCATION:

Chief Atahm School, 6371 Chief Jules Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-seamus-o-regan-celebrates-with-adams-lake-the-reopening-of-the-chief-atahm-school-851212938.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Pamela Goldsmith-Jones announces funding for Sunshine Coast Regional District

CITY:

GIBSONS

LOCATION:

Granthams Landing Community Hall, 846 Church Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-pamela-goldsmith-jones-to-announce-funding-for-sunshine-coast-regional-district-814608879.html

NUNAVUT

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Important announcement with Canada, Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

CITY:

IQALUIT

LOCATION:

Baffin Room, Frobisher Inn

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-nunavut-and-nunavut-tunngavik-incorporated-852321790.html

