CNW Media Daybook for Thursday, August 15, 2019
Aug 14, 2019, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
WABUSH
|
LOCATION:
|
Wabush Hotel, 9 Grenfell Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-wabush-830613202.html
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Wilkinson and MP Fraser participate in a roundtable discussion about conservation on the Eastern Shore
|
CITY:
|
TANGIER
|
LOCATION:
|
Four Harbours Legion, 15463 Nova Scotia Trunk 7
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-and-mp-fraser-to-visit-tangier-for-discussion-about-conservation-on-the-eastern-shore-807456361.html
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Honourable Wayne Easter announces Canada's First Living Lab Site
|
CITY:
|
BEDEQUE
|
LOCATION:
|
Bedeque Farms, 71 Route 112 (route Searletown)
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-wayne-easter-to-announce-canada-s-first-living-lab-site-856537712.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly attends finale of Accros de la chanson
|
CITY:
|
DIEPPE
|
LOCATION:
|
Place 1604, Dieppe City Hall Complex, 243 Gauvin Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-take-part-in-activities-at-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-875547687.html
|
TIME:
|
17:00
|
EVENT:
|
Governor General participates in the Congrès mondial acadien
|
CITY:
|
DIEPPE
|
LOCATION:
|
Place 1604, 243 Gauvin Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-participate-in-the-congres-mondial-acadien-in-dieppe-new-brunswick-831355453.html
|
TIME:
|
17:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly attends Official Ceremony, National Acadian Day
|
CITY:
|
DIEPPE
|
LOCATION:
|
Place 1604, Dieppe City Hall Complex, 243 Gauvin Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-take-part-in-activities-at-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-875547687.html
|
TIME:
|
17:55
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly attends Le Grand Tintamarre
|
CITY:
|
DIEPPE
|
LOCATION:
|
Place 1604, Dieppe City Hall Complex, 243 Gauvin Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-take-part-in-activities-at-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-875547687.html
|
TIME:
|
19:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly attends National Acadian Day Show
|
CITY:
|
DIEPPE
|
LOCATION:
|
MusiquArt site, 475 Notre Dame Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-take-part-in-activities-at-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-875547687.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada launches new tool to support climate action
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Computer Research Institute of Montréal (Room 9-10), 405 Ogilvy Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-launch-new-tool-to-support-climate-action-823284769.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Duclos makes an important announcement in support of women's organizations throughout Québec
|
CITY:
|
QUÉBEC
|
LOCATION:
|
Salle Multi, Bibliothèque Monique-Corriveau, 1100 Église route
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/jean-yves-duclos-minister-of-families-children-and-social-development-and-mp-for-quebec-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-women-s-organizations-throughout-quebec-820490717.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Richard Hébert announces federal investment to support women's entrepreneurship in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean
|
CITY:
|
ALMA
|
LOCATION:
|
Collège d'Alma, 675 Boulevard Auger Ouest
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-richard-hebert-to-announce-federal-investment-to-support-women-s-entrepreneurship-in-saguenay-lac-saint-jean-811531145.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces funding to reduce pesticide use in greenhouse sector
|
CITY:
|
MIRABEL
|
LOCATION:
|
Centre de recherche agroalimentaire de Mirabel, 9850 De Belle-Rivière st.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-funding-to-reduce-pesticide-use-in-greenhouse-sector-811037063.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for two businesses in the Centre-du-Québec region
|
CITY:
|
PLESSISVILLE
|
LOCATION:
|
Pro-Innov, 2600 de la Coopérative Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-two-businesses-in-the-centre-du-quebec-region-807135467.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Miller announces smart grid investment for Indigenous communities in Northern Quebec
|
CITY:
|
OLD MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Pointe-à-Callière Museum, Maison-des-Marins Pavilion, Montreal 360o Space (4th floor), 165 Place d'Youville Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-miller-to-announce-smart-grid-investment-for-indigenous-communities-in-northern-quebec-851746639.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Lebouthillier announces funding for Usimax, an SME in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-GEORGES
|
LOCATION:
|
Usimax Inc., 1155 98th Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-lebouthillier-to-announce-funding-for-usimax-an-sme-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-sector-848475673.html
|
TIME:
|
16:30
|
EVENT:
|
Hampstead posthumously unveils Harry Rosen's final outdoor sculpture
|
CITY:
|
HAMPSTEAD
|
LOCATION:
|
Ellerdale Park (corner Stratford and Ellerdale Roads)
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-hampstead-to-posthumously-unveil-harry-rosen-s-final-outdoor-sculpture-885793018.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
06:30
|
EVENT:
|
Toronto Pearson's "Busiest Day of Summer Travel" media day
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Toronto Pearson, Terminal 1 Departures Hall, Level 3, Aisle 5
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-media-invited-to-toronto-pearson-s-busiest-day-of-summer-travel-media-day-august-15-869483103.html
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
The federal government makes an announcement related to housing across Canada
|
CITY:
|
SCARBOROUGH
|
LOCATION:
|
140 Pinery Trail
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-across-canada-870103266.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng announces federal investment in local woman-led business
|
CITY:
|
MARKHAM
|
LOCATION:
|
Everest Clinical Research, Trillium Executive Centre, East Tower, 4th Floor, 675 Cochrane Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investment-in-local-woman-led-business-834281091.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Hajdu visits Habitat for Humanity with Parliamentary Secretary Pam Damoff
|
CITY:
|
BURLINGTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Habitat for Humanity, 1800 Appleby Line, Unit 10
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hajdu-visits-canada-summer-jobs-employers-in-the-burlington-and-hamilton-area-807385078.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Duncan and Minister Morneau highlight impacts of the Government of Canada's changes to how it funds science and research
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Ryerson University, DMZ Sandbox, 341 Younge Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duncan-and-minister-morneau-to-highlight-impacts-of-the-government-of-canada-s-changes-to-how-it-funds-science-and-research-892456184.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Special Needs Day at the Capital Fair
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Rideau Carleton Raceway – 4837 Albion Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-hydro-ottawa-invites-you-to-celebrate-nineteen-years-of-accessible-fun-with-special-needs-day-at-the-capital-fair-866528706.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Indigo X stackt
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Official relaunch of the Correctional Service of Canada's penitentiary farm program
|
CITY:
|
KINGSTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Collins Bay Institution, 1455 Bath Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-official-relaunch-of-the-correctional-service-of-canada-s-csc-penitentiary-farm-program-838716636.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU Local 454 rally in support of public autism services
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services building, 347 Preston St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-rally-for-public-autism-services-now--829718081.html
|
TIME:
|
13:20
|
EVENT:
|
The National Research Council of Canada announces the largest Industrial Research Assistance Program investment in a Canadian business
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Ross Video Limited – Ottawa Campus, 64 Auriga Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-national-research-council-of-canada-to-announce-the-largest-industrial-research-assistance-program-investment-in-a-canadian-business-843447540.html
|
TIME:
|
18:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Pablo Rodriguez takes part in outreach activities with local Latin American community groups
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Jackman Humanities Building, Room 100, University of Toronto, 170 St. George Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-shining-the-spotlight-on-community-and-creators-in-the-gta-889756846.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Hehr makes a clean technology announcement for Alberta's oil and gas sector
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Chevron Plaza, Suite 400, 500 5 Ave SW
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-hehr-to-make-a-clean-technology-announcement-for-alberta-s-oil-and-gas-sector-891036134.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Maryam Monsef and SA Randy Boissonnault make an important announcement in support of LGBTQ2 organizations in Canada
|
CITY:
|
EDMONTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Pride Centre of Edmonton, 10618 105 Avenue NW
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-maryam-monsef-and-sa-randy-boissonnault-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-lgbtq2-organizations-in-canada-877674894.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Honourable Seamus O'Regan visits Adams Lake Indian Band to celebrate the grand reopening of the Chief Atahm School
|
CITY:
|
CHASE, SECWÉPEMC TERRITORY
|
LOCATION:
|
Chief Atahm School, 6371 Chief Jules Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-seamus-o-regan-celebrates-with-adams-lake-the-reopening-of-the-chief-atahm-school-851212938.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Parliamentary Secretary Pamela Goldsmith-Jones announces funding for Sunshine Coast Regional District
|
CITY:
|
GIBSONS
|
LOCATION:
|
Granthams Landing Community Hall, 846 Church Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-pamela-goldsmith-jones-to-announce-funding-for-sunshine-coast-regional-district-814608879.html
NUNAVUT
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
Important announcement with Canada, Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated
|
CITY:
|
IQALUIT
|
LOCATION:
|
Baffin Room, Frobisher Inn
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-nunavut-and-nunavut-tunngavik-incorporated-852321790.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article