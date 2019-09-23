CNW Media Daybook for Monday, September 23, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

QUEBEC

16:30

Communauto holds a reception to celebrate its 25th anniversary

MONTREAL

Outdoor terrace facing the Centre for sustainable development, 50, Sainte-Catherine West

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-communauto-in-growth-mode-804096528.html

ONTARIO

08:30

The Canadian Mental Health Association's 4th annual Mental Health for All Conference

TORONTO

Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, 1 Harbour Square

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mental-health-community-gathers-in-toronto-for-4th-annual-mental-health-for-all-conference-880413922.html


10:00

UNICEF Canada makes an announcement about an all-new Halloween campaign to empower kids

NORTH YORK

Broadlands Public School, 106 Broadlands Blvd

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-this-halloween-unicef-is-back--872447615.html


14:30

Mental health experts to make case for fair and equal access to depression medications

TORONTO

Westin Harbour Castle, CMHA 2019 Annual Conference, Concurrent Session B8

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mental-health-experts-to-make-case-for-fair-and-equal-access-to-depression-medications-849975798.html

