CNW Media Daybook for Monday, September 2, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

ONTARIO

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

20th Annual Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Woodbine Park in The Beach (1695 Queen St. E) on Stage #4

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-opportunity-20th-annual-toronto-international-buskerfest-for-epilepsy-woodbine-park-labour-day-weekend-august-30-september-2-2019-877468449.html


TIME:

21:00

EVENT:

Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-p-m-from-september-1-8-820187486.html

