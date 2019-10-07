CNW Media Daybook for Monday, October 7, 2019
Oct 07, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
MONDAY, OCTOBER 7
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Canadian Union of Public Employees convenes for its 29th biennial convention
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Montreal Convention Centre
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-largest-union-convenes-in-montreal-to-step-up-the-fight-against-threats-to-public-services-808776723.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article