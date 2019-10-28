CNW Media Daybook for Monday, October 28, 2019
Oct 28, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
MONDAY, OCTOBER 28
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
07:45
|
EVENT:
|
Travel Alberta Industry Conference
|
CITY:
|
BANFF
|
LOCATION:
|
Fairmont Banff Springs – Van Horne Ballroom, 405 Spray Ave
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-alberta-media-invited-to-attend-travel-alberta-industry-conference-monday-october-28-in-banff-873180369.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
19:00
|
EVENT:
|
Brent Weeks signs copies of his new book, The Burning White
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Indigo Granville
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article