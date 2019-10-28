CNW Media Daybook for Monday, October 28, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

ALBERTA

TIME:

07:45

EVENT:

Travel Alberta Industry Conference

CITY:

BANFF

LOCATION:

Fairmont Banff Springs – Van Horne Ballroom, 405 Spray Ave

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-alberta-media-invited-to-attend-travel-alberta-industry-conference-monday-october-28-in-banff-873180369.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

