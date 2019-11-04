CNW Media Daybook for Monday, November 4, 2019
Nov 04, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Annual Senate Ceremony of Remembrance launches Veterans' Week
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
2 Rideau Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-annual-senate-ceremony-of-remembrance-launches-veterans-week-893922995.html
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
CUPE education workers announce results of province-wide votes on central agreement
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Queen's Park Media Studio, Ontario Legislature, Queen's Park
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cupe-education-workers-announce-results-of-province-wide-votes-on-central-agreement-838099487.html
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
District Ventures Assumes the Operation of Food Starter
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
District Ventures Kitchen, 76 Densley Ave
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-district-ventures-assumes-the-operation-of-food-starter-807779784.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
08:30
|
EVENT:
|
2019 National Coalition of Chiefs Energy and Natural Resource Summit
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Grey Eagle Casino and Resort, 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-2019-national-coalition-of-chiefs-energy-and-natural-resource-summit-882178405.html
