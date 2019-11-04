CNW Media Daybook for Monday, November 4, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

ONTARIO

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Annual Senate Ceremony of Remembrance launches Veterans' Week

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

2 Rideau Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-annual-senate-ceremony-of-remembrance-launches-veterans-week-893922995.html


TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

CUPE education workers announce results of province-wide votes on central agreement

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Queen's Park Media Studio, Ontario Legislature, Queen's Park

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cupe-education-workers-announce-results-of-province-wide-votes-on-central-agreement-838099487.html


TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

District Ventures Assumes the Operation of Food Starter

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

District Ventures Kitchen, 76 Densley Ave

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-district-ventures-assumes-the-operation-of-food-starter-807779784.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

08:30

EVENT:

2019 National Coalition of Chiefs Energy and Natural Resource Summit

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Grey Eagle Casino and Resort, 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-2019-national-coalition-of-chiefs-energy-and-natural-resource-summit-882178405.html

