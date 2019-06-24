CNW Media Daybook for Monday, June 24, 2019

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

MONDAY, JUNE 24

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

MP Yvonne Jones announces clean energy investment in Labrador

CITY:

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY

LOCATION:

NunatuKavut Community Council Head Office, Boardroom, 200 Kelland Dr.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-clean-energy-investment-in-labrador-837268207.html

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Jordan announces action to protect marine environment in Atlantic Canada

CITY:

BRIDGEWATER

LOCATION:

Municipal park, 114 King Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-jordan-announces-action-to-protect-marine-environment-in-atlantic-canada-840136204.html

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces support for active lifestyle and the prevention of chronic disease for Prince Edward Islanders

CITY:

CHARLOTTETOWN

LOCATION:

Beaconsfield Historic House, 2 Kent Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-government-of-canada-to-announce-support-for-active-lifestyle-and-the-prevention-of-chronic-disease-for-prince-edward-islanders-848247736.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Cormier makes an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Belledune

CITY:

BELLEDUNE

LOCATION:

Port of Belledune, 112 Shannon Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-cormier-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-infrastructure-improvements-at-the-port-of-belledune-814600903.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:15

EVENT:

CSA astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth

CITY:

SAINT-HUBERT

LOCATION:

John H. Chapman Space Centre, 6767 Route de l'Aéroport

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canadian-astronaut-david-saint-jacques-to-return-to-earth-864694765.html


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Samuel De Champlain Bridge opening

CITY:

ÎLE-DES-SŒURS

LOCATION:

8 Place Commerce, Suite 300

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-samuel-de-champlain-bridge-opening-838551003.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation awarded to dedicated Canadians

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Lord Elgin Hotel (Lady Elgin Room), 100 Elgin Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-veterans-affairs-commendation-awarded-to-dedicated-canadians-870764133.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

OPSEU Local 454 holds community rally about cuts to Ontario's children's aid societies

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services building: 347 Preston Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-rally-in-support-of-vulnerable-kids-and-the-ottawa-children-s-aid-society-890667922.html


TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

Minister Hussen speaks at the Toronto Region Board of Trade

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Toronto Region Board of Trade – Lennox Hall, 1st Canadian Place, 4th Floor, 77 Adelaide Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hussen-will-speak-at-the-toronto-region-board-of-trade-800755286.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Special Media Preview - "Toronto of the Future®" architecture & real estate showcase

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Metro Hall, 55 John Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/special-media-preview-invitation-toronto-of-the-future-r-architecture-amp-real-estate-showcase-not-to-be-missed--854922448.html


TIME:

17:30

EVENT:

Canadian Mothercraft Society hosts expert panel, presents Bill Bosworth Memorial Award

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

EY Canada offices, 100 Adelaide Street West, 40th floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canadian-business-experts-and-community-converge-canada-s-future-depends-on-its-children-886695431.html

MANITOBA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

The Honourable Maryam Monsef makes an important announcement regarding the Commemoration Fund for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

CITY:

WINNIPEG

LOCATION:

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Monument, The Forks, 1 Forks Market Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-honourable-maryam-monsef-will-be-in-winnipeg-to-make-an-important-announcement-regarding-the-commemoration-fund-for-missing-and-murdered-indigenous-women-and-girls-818735964.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister Goodale launches Prairie Water Summit

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

Delta Regina Hotel, Trentino Room, 1919 Saskatchewan Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/update-media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-launch-prairie-water-summit-827244808.html

 

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

MP Fuhr makes a green infrastructure announcement

CITY:

KELOWNA

LOCATION:

Kelowna International Airport (Cell Phone Waiting Area, off Airport Way)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-fuhr-to-make-a-green-infrastructure-announcement-884667565.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Minister Morneau announces support for largest private sector investment in Canadian history

CITY:

KITIMAT

LOCATION:

Kitimat Rod and Gun Association, 386 Haisla Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-morneau-to-announce-support-for-largest-private-sector-investment-in-canadian-history-885291897.html

