CNW Media Daybook for Monday, June 10, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jun 10, 2019, 05:00 ET

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

MONDAY, JUNE 10

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

08:45

EVENT:

Announcement of new collaboration between the National Research Council of Canada and the University of New Brunswick's Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity

CITY:

FREDERICTON

LOCATION:

National Research Council of Canada – Fredericton, 46 Dineen Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-new-collaboration-between-the-national-research-council-of-canada-and-university-of-new-brunswick-canadian-institute-for-cybersecurity-864649661.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Minister Champagne delivers a speech at Haut-Richelieu's Chamber of Commerce and Industry

CITY:

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU

LOCATION:

Quality Hotel Centre de Congrès, 725 Séminaire Boulevard N.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-tours-quebec-s-monteregie-region-and-montreal-886006394.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Press conference: unveiling of expansion project of Unity Technologies – CanExport Funding – Investment of the communities of Montreal International for 2019

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Unity Technologies, 1751 Richardson, #3500 (de la Sucrerie entrance)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-unity-technologies-to-undergo-major-expansion-in-montreal-818608989.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement for the Montérégie region

CITY:

PIKE RIVER

LOCATION:

Pike River City Hall, 548 road 202

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-tours-quebec-s-monteregie-region-and-montreal-886006394.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Bains discusses succeeding in a globally competitive digital economy

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Hôtel Bonaventure Montréal, 900 De la Gauchetière Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-discuss-succeeding-in-a-globally-competitive-digital-economy-850148344.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

PIKE RIVER

LOCATION:

City Hall of Pike River, 548 Route 202

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-the-monteregie-region-838899146.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement alongside Valerie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Montreal City Hall, 155 Notre-Dame Street E.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-tours-quebec-s-monteregie-region-and-montreal-886006394.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

City Hall, 155 Notre-Dame St. East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-montreal-850451384.html


TIME:

16:45

EVENT:

Minister Champagne delivers a speech to the Conference of Montréal at the International Economic Forum of the Americas

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Hôtel Bonaventure Montréal, 900 Gauchetière Street W.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-tours-quebec-s-monteregie-region-and-montreal-886006394.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Canadian educational program for medicinal cannabis launches in GTHA

CITY:

HAMILTON

LOCATION:

McMaster University, 1280 Main St West, Room: CIBC Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canadian-educational-program-for-medicinal-cannabis-launches-in-gtha-832548213.html


TIME:

08:30

EVENT:

Minister Ng launches the Canada Business App

CITY:

MARKHAM

LOCATION:

The Village Hive, 55 Albert Street, Suite 105

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-launch-the-canada-business-app-865168057.html


TIME:

08:30

EVENT:

Minister Duncan delivers opening remarks at the Canadian Concussion Prevention Workshop

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Canadian Museum of Nature, Barrick Salon, 240 McLeod Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duncan-to-deliver-opening-remarks-at-the-canadian-concussion-prevention-workshop-877477283.html


TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

York Recreation Centre, 115 Black Creek Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-toronto-858133684.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Minister O'Regan signs agreement on post-secondary education with Métis National Council

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

West Block Upper Foyer (3rd Floor), Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-sign-agreement-on-post-secondary-education-with-metis-national-council-844886071.html

SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Media Daybook for Monday, June 10, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jun 10, 2019, 05:00 ET