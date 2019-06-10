CNW Media Daybook for Monday, June 10, 2019
Jun 10, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
MONDAY, JUNE 10
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
08:45
|
EVENT:
|
Announcement of new collaboration between the National Research Council of Canada and the University of New Brunswick's Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity
|
CITY:
|
FREDERICTON
|
LOCATION:
|
National Research Council of Canada – Fredericton, 46 Dineen Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-new-collaboration-between-the-national-research-council-of-canada-and-university-of-new-brunswick-canadian-institute-for-cybersecurity-864649661.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Champagne delivers a speech at Haut-Richelieu's Chamber of Commerce and Industry
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU
|
LOCATION:
|
Quality Hotel Centre de Congrès, 725 Séminaire Boulevard N.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-tours-quebec-s-monteregie-region-and-montreal-886006394.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference: unveiling of expansion project of Unity Technologies – CanExport Funding – Investment of the communities of Montreal International for 2019
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Unity Technologies, 1751 Richardson, #3500 (de la Sucrerie entrance)
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-unity-technologies-to-undergo-major-expansion-in-montreal-818608989.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement for the Montérégie region
|
CITY:
|
PIKE RIVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Pike River City Hall, 548 road 202
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-tours-quebec-s-monteregie-region-and-montreal-886006394.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bains discusses succeeding in a globally competitive digital economy
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Hôtel Bonaventure Montréal, 900 De la Gauchetière Street West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-discuss-succeeding-in-a-globally-competitive-digital-economy-850148344.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
PIKE RIVER
|
LOCATION:
|
City Hall of Pike River, 548 Route 202
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-the-monteregie-region-838899146.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement alongside Valerie Plante, Mayor of Montréal
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Montreal City Hall, 155 Notre-Dame Street E.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-tours-quebec-s-monteregie-region-and-montreal-886006394.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
City Hall, 155 Notre-Dame St. East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-montreal-850451384.html
|
TIME:
|
16:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Champagne delivers a speech to the Conference of Montréal at the International Economic Forum of the Americas
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Hôtel Bonaventure Montréal, 900 Gauchetière Street W.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-minister-of-infrastructure-and-communities-tours-quebec-s-monteregie-region-and-montreal-886006394.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
Canadian educational program for medicinal cannabis launches in GTHA
|
CITY:
|
HAMILTON
|
LOCATION:
|
McMaster University, 1280 Main St West, Room: CIBC Hall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canadian-educational-program-for-medicinal-cannabis-launches-in-gtha-832548213.html
|
TIME:
|
08:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng launches the Canada Business App
|
CITY:
|
MARKHAM
|
LOCATION:
|
The Village Hive, 55 Albert Street, Suite 105
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-launch-the-canada-business-app-865168057.html
|
TIME:
|
08:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Duncan delivers opening remarks at the Canadian Concussion Prevention Workshop
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Canadian Museum of Nature, Barrick Salon, 240 McLeod Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duncan-to-deliver-opening-remarks-at-the-canadian-concussion-prevention-workshop-877477283.html
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
York Recreation Centre, 115 Black Creek Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-toronto-858133684.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister O'Regan signs agreement on post-secondary education with Métis National Council
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
West Block Upper Foyer (3rd Floor), Parliament Hill
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-sign-agreement-on-post-secondary-education-with-metis-national-council-844886071.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
