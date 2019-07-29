CNW Media Daybook for Monday, July 29, 2019

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

MONDAY, JULY 29

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

IInfrastructure Announcement in Halifax with Andy Fillmore, Rafah DiConstanzo and His Workship, Mike Savage

CITY:

HALIFAX

LOCATION:

I Heart Bikes (Waterfront shipping container on the boardwalk) 1507 Lower Water Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-halifax-823088912.html

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

The federal government makes an announcement related to affordable housing in Charlottetown

CITY:

CHARLOTTETOWN

LOCATION:

2 Acadian Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-safe-and-affordable-housing-in-charlottetown-858367336.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

SPRINGDALE

LOCATION:

Goshen Snowmobile Club, 11597 Route 114

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-springdale-865172893.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:45

EVENT:

Minister Mélanie Joly announces funding to enhance tourism offerings in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region

CITY:

CACOUNA

LOCATION:

Maliseet of Viger First Nation, 217 De la Grève Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-minister-melanie-joly-announces-funding-to-enhance-tourism-offerings-in-the-bas-saint-laurent-region-870112679.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

The Government of Canada announces investments for supporting tourism in Mauricie

CITY:

SAINT-NARCISSE

LOCATION:

Reception pavilion, Batiscan River Park, Barrage Sector, 200 Barrage Rd.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-the-government-of-canada-announces-investments-for-supporting-tourism-in-mauricie-820531614.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Joly announces funding to enhance the Jardins de Métis' tourism offer

CITY:

GRAND-MÉTIS

LOCATION:

Les Jardins de Métis, Place Hydro-Québec, 200 route 132

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-announces-funding-to-enhance-the-jardins-de-metis-tourism-offer-869016624.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister MacAulay makes an important announcement to improve the health and wellbeing of Veterans in Canada

CITY:

HAMILTON

LOCATION:

McMaster University Health Sciences Centre, Farncombe Atrium, 3rd Floor, blue (NE) section, 1200 Main Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-macaulay-to-make-an-important-announcement-to-improve-the-health-and-wellbeing-of-veterans-in-canada-875435708.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

TYENDINAGA TOWNSHIP

LOCATION:

Tyendinaga Township Municipal Office, 859 Melrose Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-tyendinaga-township-847435922.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation awarded to 29 recipients

CITY:

MOUNT HOPE

LOCATION:

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, 9280 Airport Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-veterans-affairs-commendation-to-be-awarded-to-29-recipients-865281129.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister McKenna to announce support for clean-transportation infrastructure in the Greater Toronto Area

CITY:

BRAMPTON

LOCATION:

Brampton Transit Sandalwood Facility, 130 Sandalwood Parkway West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-announce-support-for-clean-transportation-infrastructure-in-the-greater-toronto-area-itinerary-for-july-29-2019-858428433.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Lisa Lucas and illustrator Laurie Stein read and sign copies of their latest book Spectacularly Beautiful: A Refugee's Story

CITY:

MISSISSAUGA

LOCATION:

Chapters Vega

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Ng announces federal investments to create the CAN Health Network

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

1Qbit, 1285 West Pender Street, Unit 200

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investments-to-create-the-can-health-network-857414239.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Historic Agreement reached with Columbia River Basin Indigenous Nations, Canada, and British Columbia

CITY:

CASTLEGAR

LOCATION:

Millennium Park, 100 5th Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-historic-agreement-reached-with-columbia-river-basin-indigenous-nations-canada-and-british-columbia-849853069.html

