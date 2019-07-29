CNW Media Daybook for Monday, July 29, 2019
Jul 29, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
MONDAY, JULY 29
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
IInfrastructure Announcement in Halifax with Andy Fillmore, Rafah DiConstanzo and His Workship, Mike Savage
|
CITY:
|
HALIFAX
|
LOCATION:
|
I Heart Bikes (Waterfront shipping container on the boardwalk) 1507 Lower Water Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-halifax-823088912.html
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
The federal government makes an announcement related to affordable housing in Charlottetown
|
CITY:
|
CHARLOTTETOWN
|
LOCATION:
|
2 Acadian Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-safe-and-affordable-housing-in-charlottetown-858367336.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
SPRINGDALE
|
LOCATION:
|
Goshen Snowmobile Club, 11597 Route 114
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-springdale-865172893.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Mélanie Joly announces funding to enhance tourism offerings in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region
|
CITY:
|
CACOUNA
|
LOCATION:
|
Maliseet of Viger First Nation, 217 De la Grève Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-minister-melanie-joly-announces-funding-to-enhance-tourism-offerings-in-the-bas-saint-laurent-region-870112679.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Government of Canada announces investments for supporting tourism in Mauricie
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-NARCISSE
|
LOCATION:
|
Reception pavilion, Batiscan River Park, Barrage Sector, 200 Barrage Rd.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-the-government-of-canada-announces-investments-for-supporting-tourism-in-mauricie-820531614.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly announces funding to enhance the Jardins de Métis' tourism offer
|
CITY:
|
GRAND-MÉTIS
|
LOCATION:
|
Les Jardins de Métis, Place Hydro-Québec, 200 route 132
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-announces-funding-to-enhance-the-jardins-de-metis-tourism-offer-869016624.html
ONTARIO
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng announces federal investments to create the CAN Health Network
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
1Qbit, 1285 West Pender Street, Unit 200
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investments-to-create-the-can-health-network-857414239.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Historic Agreement reached with Columbia River Basin Indigenous Nations, Canada, and British Columbia
|
CITY:
|
CASTLEGAR
|
LOCATION:
|
Millennium Park, 100 5th Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-historic-agreement-reached-with-columbia-river-basin-indigenous-nations-canada-and-british-columbia-849853069.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
