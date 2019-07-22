CNW Media Daybook for Monday, July 22, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jul 22, 2019, 05:00 ET

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

MONDAY, JULY 22

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

09:45

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson and MP Pat Finnigan make an announcement on changes to regulations under the new Fisheries Act

CITY:

POINTE-SAPIN

LOCATION:

Pointe-Sapin Port Authority, 3268 Route NB-117

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-important-announcements-for-coastal-communities-in-new-brunswick-883471868.html


TIME:

12:15

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson delivers remarks in appreciation of the ongoing work being done to protect North Atlantic right whales this season

CITY:

DIEPPE

LOCATION:

Atlantic Region Aircraft Services, 1945 Champlain Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-important-announcements-for-coastal-communities-in-new-brunswick-883471868.html


TIME:

17:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

RENOUS

LOCATION:

Exterior Event, 2 Young Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-renous-837663789.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Designation of Greater Montreal's Foreign Trade Zone Point

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Port of Montreal Building, Dominic J. Taddeo Room, 2100 Pierre-Dupuy Avenue, Wing 1

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-designation-of-the-foreign-trade-zone-point-for-greater-montreal-885466598.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister MacAulay makes important announcement regarding the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Old Brewery Mission, 906 Saint Laurent Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-macaulay-to-make-important-announcement-regarding-the-veteran-and-family-well-being-fund-858590020.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Nine Canadians receive Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Bonaventure Hotel, Bonaventure Room, 900 de la Gauchetiere W.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-nine-canadians-to-receive-minister-of-veterans-affairs-commendation-805208744.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

OPSEU "Peers Need Peers" fundraising BBQ

CITY:

FORT FRANCES

LOCATION:

Rainy Lake Square, 235 Scott Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/opseu-members-raising-awareness-and-funds-in-support-of-peer-to-peer-support-services-832800723.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

MP Monsef makes an energy efficiency announcement

CITY:

PETERBOROUGH

LOCATION:

Venture North, Lobby, 270 George St. N

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-monsef-to-make-an-energy-efficiency-announcement-834481269.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Sohi announces support for innovation in Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector

CITY:

EDMONTON

LOCATION:

Alberta Innovates – Edmonton Research Park, 250 Karl Clark Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-announce-support-for-innovation-in-canada-s-agriculture-and-agri-food-sector-834952879.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Ng makes Mobilizing SMEs to Export initiative announcement

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

The Chocolate Lab (Chinatown), 202D Centre Street South East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investments-to-help-small-businesses-export-and-to-support-women-entrepreneurs-836883147.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Minister Ng makes Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Momentum Community Economic Development Society, 16–2936 Radcliffe Drive South East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investments-to-help-small-businesses-export-and-to-support-women-entrepreneurs-836883147.html

SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Media Daybook for Monday, July 22, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jul 22, 2019, 05:00 ET