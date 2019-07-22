CNW Media Daybook for Monday, July 22, 2019
Jul 22, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
MONDAY, JULY 22
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
09:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Wilkinson and MP Pat Finnigan make an announcement on changes to regulations under the new Fisheries Act
|
CITY:
|
POINTE-SAPIN
|
LOCATION:
|
Pointe-Sapin Port Authority, 3268 Route NB-117
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-important-announcements-for-coastal-communities-in-new-brunswick-883471868.html
|
TIME:
|
12:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Wilkinson delivers remarks in appreciation of the ongoing work being done to protect North Atlantic right whales this season
|
CITY:
|
DIEPPE
|
LOCATION:
|
Atlantic Region Aircraft Services, 1945 Champlain Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-important-announcements-for-coastal-communities-in-new-brunswick-883471868.html
|
TIME:
|
17:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
RENOUS
|
LOCATION:
|
Exterior Event, 2 Young Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-renous-837663789.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Designation of Greater Montreal's Foreign Trade Zone Point
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Port of Montreal Building, Dominic J. Taddeo Room, 2100 Pierre-Dupuy Avenue, Wing 1
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-designation-of-the-foreign-trade-zone-point-for-greater-montreal-885466598.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister MacAulay makes important announcement regarding the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Old Brewery Mission, 906 Saint Laurent Boulevard
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-macaulay-to-make-important-announcement-regarding-the-veteran-and-family-well-being-fund-858590020.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Nine Canadians receive Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Bonaventure Hotel, Bonaventure Room, 900 de la Gauchetiere W.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-nine-canadians-to-receive-minister-of-veterans-affairs-commendation-805208744.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Indigo X stackt
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU "Peers Need Peers" fundraising BBQ
|
CITY:
|
FORT FRANCES
|
LOCATION:
|
Rainy Lake Square, 235 Scott Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/opseu-members-raising-awareness-and-funds-in-support-of-peer-to-peer-support-services-832800723.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Monsef makes an energy efficiency announcement
|
CITY:
|
PETERBOROUGH
|
LOCATION:
|
Venture North, Lobby, 270 George St. N
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-monsef-to-make-an-energy-efficiency-announcement-834481269.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Sohi announces support for innovation in Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector
|
CITY:
|
EDMONTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Alberta Innovates – Edmonton Research Park, 250 Karl Clark Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-announce-support-for-innovation-in-canada-s-agriculture-and-agri-food-sector-834952879.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng makes Mobilizing SMEs to Export initiative announcement
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
The Chocolate Lab (Chinatown), 202D Centre Street South East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investments-to-help-small-businesses-export-and-to-support-women-entrepreneurs-836883147.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng makes Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Momentum Community Economic Development Society, 16–2936 Radcliffe Drive South East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investments-to-help-small-businesses-export-and-to-support-women-entrepreneurs-836883147.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
