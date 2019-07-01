CNW Media Daybook for Monday, July 1, 2019
Jul 01, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
MONDAY, JULY 1
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
|
TIME:
|
06:00
|
EVENT:
|
Parks Canada kicks off Canada's birthday celebrations with a special sunrise event
|
CITY:
|
ST. JOHN'S
|
LOCATION:
|
Signal Hill National Historic Site - Top Parking Lot
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-be-among-the-first-to-celebrate-canada-day-at-signal-hill-national-historic-site-with-the-annual-sunrise-event-878616979.html
ONTARIO
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Official grand opening celebration of Tweed's Fort Qu'Appelle retail location
|
CITY:
|
FORT QU'APPELLE
|
LOCATION:
|
241 Broadway Street East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/meet-your-new-neighbour-tweed-tweed-introduces-the-first-recreational-pot-shop-in-fort-qu-appelle-sk-847061749.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Sohi announces support for a just and fair coal transition
|
CITY:
|
NISKU
|
LOCATION:
|
Boardroom 110, Community and Operations Centre, 1105 5 Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-announce-support-for-a-just-and-fair-coal-transition-859736154.html
