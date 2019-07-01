CNW Media Daybook for Monday, July 1, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jul 01, 2019, 05:00 ET

TORONTO, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

MONDAY, JULY 1

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

TIME:

06:00

EVENT:

Parks Canada kicks off Canada's birthday celebrations with a special sunrise event

CITY:

ST. JOHN'S

LOCATION:

Signal Hill National Historic Site - Top Parking Lot

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-be-among-the-first-to-celebrate-canada-day-at-signal-hill-national-historic-site-with-the-annual-sunrise-event-878616979.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Join Minister Pablo Rodriguez to attend a Peace and Friendship Circle

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-great-celebrations-to-mark-canada-day-in-canada-s-capital-region-820922447.html


TIME:

11:40

EVENT:

The inspection of the guard

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

The National War Memorial

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-great-celebrations-to-mark-canada-day-in-canada-s-capital-region-820922447.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Governor General attends the Canada Day Noon Show

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-celebrate-canada-day-on-parliament-hill-896832591.html


TIME:

16:00

EVENT:

Downsview Park's Canada Day Celebration

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Downsview Park, festival terrace (beside 35 Carl Hall Road)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mayor-john-tory-mpp-roman-baber-and-mp-michael-levitt-to-join-downsview-park-s-canada-day-celebration-865549728.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Official grand opening celebration of Tweed's Fort Qu'Appelle retail location

CITY:

FORT QU'APPELLE

LOCATION:

241 Broadway Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/meet-your-new-neighbour-tweed-tweed-introduces-the-first-recreational-pot-shop-in-fort-qu-appelle-sk-847061749.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Sohi announces support for a just and fair coal transition

CITY:

NISKU

LOCATION:

Boardroom 110, Community and Operations Centre, 1105 5 Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-announce-support-for-a-just-and-fair-coal-transition-859736154.html

SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Media Daybook for Monday, July 1, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jul 01, 2019, 05:00 ET