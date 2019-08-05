CNW Media Daybook for Monday, August 5, 2019
Aug 05, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
MONDAY, AUGUST 5
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Lebouthillier to make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Gaspésie and les Îles-de-la-Madeleine
|
CITY:
|
CHANDLER
|
LOCATION:
|
Motel Chandler, 515 Daigneault Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-lebouthillier-will-make-an-important-announcement-in-support-of-women-s-organizations-in-gaspesie-and-les-iles-de-la-madeleine-814132699.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference with the Organizing Committee of the Montréal Pride Festival
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Fairmont Le Reine Elizabeth, 900 Boulevard René-Lévesque O, 21 s floor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-official-launch-of-the-festivities-and-program-of-2019-montreal-pride-festival-presented-by-td-in-collaboration-with-casino-de-montreal-876741443.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly to highlight inclusiveness in tourism in Canada for Montréal Pride Festival
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel, Espace C2, 900 René-Lévesque Boulevard West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-highlight-inclusiveness-in-tourism-in-canada-for-montreal-pride-festival-862983619.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Indigo X stackt
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
