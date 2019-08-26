CNW Media Daybook for Monday, August 26, 2019
Aug 26, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
MONDAY, AUGUST 26
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
INDIAN BROOK
|
LOCATION:
|
North Shore & District Fire Hall, 46177 Cabot Trail
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-neil-s-harbour-800978023.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announces support to reduce health inequities for Canadians
|
CITY:
|
ANTIGONISH
|
LOCATION:
|
St. Francis Xavier University, Xaverian Gardens, 4500 Alumni Crescent
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-government-of-canada-to-announce-support-to-reduce-health-inequities-for-canadians-872501473.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
CHIPMAN
|
LOCATION:
|
Heritage Centre, 240 Main Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-chipman-841121068.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
VILLAGE OF ALMA
|
LOCATION:
|
Alma Activity Centre, 8 School Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-alma-873242794.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Garneau makes a funding announcement
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, Child and Youth Protection Center, 1001 de Maisonneuve boulevard East, 1st floor - Room 182
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-make-a-funding-announcement-831295193.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces funding for Fromabitibi Inc.
|
CITY:
|
QUÉBEC
|
LOCATION:
|
Les fromages Fromabitibi, 464 Rang 10 de Macamic (secteur Colombourg)
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-funding-for-fromabitibi-inc-a-dairy-processor-in-macamic-846000436.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
PABOS MILLS
|
LOCATION:
|
Site du Bourg de Pabos, 75 Chemin de la Plage
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-for-the-gaspe-region-806121619.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces funding for La Vache à Maillotte
|
CITY:
|
QUÉBEC
|
LOCATION:
|
Fromagerie La Vache à Maillotte, 604, 2e rue Est, La Sarre
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-funding-for-la-vache-a-maillotte-a-dairy-processor-in-la-sarre-816535252.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Extreme endurance bike ride ends at Montreal Children's Hospital
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Montreal Children's Hospital, P.K. Subban Atrium (S1), 1001, boulevard Décarie
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-extreme-endurance-bike-ride-ends-at-montreal-children-s-hospital-889854559.html
|
TIME:
|
15:30
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Manufacture Adria
|
CITY:
|
ROUYN-NORANDA
|
LOCATION:
|
Manufacture Adria Inc., 1250 Saguenay Boulevard
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/erratum-change-of-time-media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-manufacture-adria-an-innovative-business-in-the-abitibi-temiscamingue-region-828452657.html
ONTARIO
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Announcement by Minister Ralph Goodale that will benefit businesses and not-for-profit organizations in Saskatchewan
|
CITY:
|
EMERALD PARK
|
LOCATION:
|
Dot Technology Corp, 1 South Plains Road West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-innovative-saskatchewan-businesses-and-organizations-receive-federal-support-to-develop-new-products-and-create-new-jobs-886171247.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng attends health and technology panel discussion
|
CITY:
|
SURREY
|
LOCATION:
|
HealthTech Innovation HUB, City Centre 1, 201-13737 96 Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-meet-with-health-tech-entrepreneurs-in-surrey-and-to-announce-federal-investments-in-women-entrepreneurs-894326177.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
SAANICHTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Central Saanich Firehall #1, 1512 Keating Cross Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-central-saanich-813452824.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng makes Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement
|
CITY:
|
SURREY
|
LOCATION:
|
Trinity Aviation Services Ltd., 201-19148 27 Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-meet-with-health-tech-entrepreneurs-in-surrey-and-to-announce-federal-investments-in-women-entrepreneurs-894326177.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Important announcement with Canada and Snuneymuxw First Nation
|
CITY:
|
NANAIMO
|
LOCATION:
|
Community Gym, Snuneymuxw First Nation, 1145 Totem Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-and-snuneymuxw-first-nation-888769870.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes a housing announcement
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
1302 Seymour Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-makes-a-housing-announcement-808260231.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Mary Ng announces funding for cultural infrastructure across British Columbia, including new museum in Vancouver's Chinatown
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Hall of Hundred Rivers, Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, 578 Carrall Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mary-ng-to-announce-funding-for-cultural-infrastructure-across-british-columbia-including-new-museum-in-vancouver-s-chinatown-831230796.html
|
TIME:
|
14:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Wilkinson to make British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund announcement
|
CITY:
|
VICTORIA
|
LOCATION:
|
Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site, 603 Fort Rodd Hill Rd
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-british-columbia-salmon-restoration-and-innovation-fund-announcement-867700674.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article