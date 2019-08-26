CNW Media Daybook for Monday, August 26, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

INDIAN BROOK

LOCATION:

North Shore & District Fire Hall, 46177 Cabot Trail

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-neil-s-harbour-800978023.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announces support to reduce health inequities for Canadians

CITY:

ANTIGONISH

LOCATION:

St. Francis Xavier University, Xaverian Gardens, 4500 Alumni Crescent

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-government-of-canada-to-announce-support-to-reduce-health-inequities-for-canadians-872501473.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

CHIPMAN

LOCATION:

Heritage Centre, 240 Main Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-chipman-841121068.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

VILLAGE OF ALMA

LOCATION:

Alma Activity Centre, 8 School Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-alma-873242794.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Garneau makes a funding announcement

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, Child and Youth Protection Center, 1001 de Maisonneuve boulevard East, 1st floor - Room 182

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-make-a-funding-announcement-831295193.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces funding for Fromabitibi Inc.

CITY:

QUÉBEC

LOCATION:

Les fromages Fromabitibi, 464 Rang 10 de Macamic (secteur Colombourg)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-funding-for-fromabitibi-inc-a-dairy-processor-in-macamic-846000436.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

PABOS MILLS

LOCATION:

Site du Bourg de Pabos, 75 Chemin de la Plage

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-for-the-gaspe-region-806121619.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces funding for La Vache à Maillotte

CITY:

QUÉBEC

LOCATION:

Fromagerie La Vache à Maillotte, 604, 2e rue Est, La Sarre

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-funding-for-la-vache-a-maillotte-a-dairy-processor-in-la-sarre-816535252.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Extreme endurance bike ride ends at Montreal Children's Hospital

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Montreal Children's Hospital, P.K. Subban Atrium (S1), 1001, boulevard Décarie

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-extreme-endurance-bike-ride-ends-at-montreal-children-s-hospital-889854559.html


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Manufacture Adria

CITY:

ROUYN-NORANDA

LOCATION:

Manufacture Adria Inc., 1250 Saguenay Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/erratum-change-of-time-media-advisory-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-manufacture-adria-an-innovative-business-in-the-abitibi-temiscamingue-region-828452657.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Catherine McKenna announces Government of Canada support for green jobs for youth

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

30 Metcalfe Street, unit 400

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-green-jobs-for-youth-811379374.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Indigo Presents: Brush Calligraphy Workshop

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/august-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-pierce-brown-as-he-discusses-his-new-book-dark-age-plus-wwe-star-titus-o-neil-stops-by-for-a-signing-of-his-new-book-there-s-no-such-thing-as-a-bad-kid-887289518.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Announcement by Minister Ralph Goodale that will benefit businesses and not-for-profit organizations in Saskatchewan

CITY:

EMERALD PARK

LOCATION:

Dot Technology Corp, 1 South Plains Road West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-innovative-saskatchewan-businesses-and-organizations-receive-federal-support-to-develop-new-products-and-create-new-jobs-886171247.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Minister Ng attends health and technology panel discussion

CITY:

SURREY

LOCATION:

HealthTech Innovation HUB, City Centre 1, 201-13737 96 Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-meet-with-health-tech-entrepreneurs-in-surrey-and-to-announce-federal-investments-in-women-entrepreneurs-894326177.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

SAANICHTON

LOCATION:

Central Saanich Firehall #1, 1512 Keating Cross Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-central-saanich-813452824.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Ng makes Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement

CITY:

SURREY

LOCATION:

Trinity Aviation Services Ltd., 201-19148 27 Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-meet-with-health-tech-entrepreneurs-in-surrey-and-to-announce-federal-investments-in-women-entrepreneurs-894326177.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Important announcement with Canada and Snuneymuxw First Nation

CITY:

NANAIMO

LOCATION:

Community Gym, Snuneymuxw First Nation, 1145 Totem Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-and-snuneymuxw-first-nation-888769870.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes a housing announcement

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

1302 Seymour Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-makes-a-housing-announcement-808260231.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Mary Ng announces funding for cultural infrastructure across British Columbia, including new museum in Vancouver's Chinatown

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Hall of Hundred Rivers, Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, 578 Carrall Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mary-ng-to-announce-funding-for-cultural-infrastructure-across-british-columbia-including-new-museum-in-vancouver-s-chinatown-831230796.html


TIME:

14:45

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson to make British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund announcement

CITY:

VICTORIA

LOCATION:

Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site, 603 Fort Rodd Hill Rd

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-british-columbia-salmon-restoration-and-innovation-fund-announcement-867700674.html

