CNW Media Daybook for Monday, August 19, 2019
Aug 19, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
MONDAY, AUGUST 19
NOVA SCOTIA
TIME:
08:30
EVENT:
Minister Ng announces federal investment to help small businesses export
CITY:
HALIFAX
LOCATION:
The Galley, Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market, 2nd Floor, 1209 Marginal Rd
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investment-to-help-small-businesses-export-837003575.html
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
TIME:
13:00
EVENT:
Infrastructure announcement
CITY:
KENSINGTON
LOCATION:
Kensington Town Hall, 55 Victoria Street East
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-kensington-833568923.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
TIME:
14:00
EVENT:
Minister Ng makes Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement
CITY:
FREDERICTON
LOCATION:
Planet Hatch, 50 Crowther Lane, Suite 140
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investments-to-support-women-entrepreneurs-814800199.html
QUEBEC
TIME:
09:00
EVENT:
Tour of new coworking location for Government of Canada employees
CITY:
GATINEAU
LOCATION:
480 De la Cité Boulevard
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-gccoworking-transforming-federal-employees-workplace-892482682.html
TIME:
10:30
EVENT:
Press briefing to announce a major joint project to optimize the integration of the REM into the heart of the Model City
CITY:
TOWN OF MOUNT ROYAL
LOCATION:
Connaught Park Country Club, 1620 Graham Boulevard
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-a-major-joint-project-to-optimize-the-integration-of-the-rem-in-tmr-821792984.html
ONTARIO
SASKATCHEWAN
TIME:
10:30
EVENT:
Official opening of a new affordable rental housing project for families with complex needs
CITY:
REGINA
LOCATION:
Gathering Place, 4001 3rd Avenue
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-five-homes-for-families-in-need-of-emergency-or-transitional-housing-open-in-regina-812017229.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
TIME:
09:30
EVENT:
Minister McKenna announces Government of Canada support for conservation efforts and climate action
CITY:
VICTORIA
LOCATION:
Uplands Park – Cattle Point – adjacent to: 2895 Beach Drive
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-announce-government-of-canada-support-for-conservation-efforts-and-climate-action-885649549.html
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Parliamentary Secretary Adam Vaughan makes an announcement on Canada's Homelessness Strategy
CITY:
VANCOUVER
LOCATION:
Covenant House Vancouver, 326 Pender Street West
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-adam-vaughan-will-visit-vancouver-to-make-an-announcement-on-canada-s-homelessness-strategy-805359405.html
NUNAVUT
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Infrastructure announcement
CITY:
IQALUIT
LOCATION:
Nunavut Arctic College – Cafeteria, 502 Niqunngusiariaq
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-iqaluit-888341768.html
TIME:
13:30
EVENT:
Canada, Government of Nunavut, and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. sign a joint declaration of intent on construction of a treatment facility
CITY:
IQALUIT
LOCATION:
Frobisher Inn, Koojesse Room, Astro Hill Complex
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-government-of-nunavut-and-nunavut-tunngavik-inc-to-sign-a-joint-declaration-of-intent-on-construction-of-treatment-facility-824234772.html
