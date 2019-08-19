CNW Media Daybook for Monday, August 19, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

08:30

EVENT:

Minister Ng announces federal investment to help small businesses export

CITY:

HALIFAX

LOCATION:

The Galley, Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market, 2nd Floor, 1209 Marginal Rd

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investment-to-help-small-businesses-export-837003575.html

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

KENSINGTON

LOCATION:

Kensington Town Hall, 55 Victoria Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-kensington-833568923.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Ng makes Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement

CITY:

FREDERICTON

LOCATION:

Planet Hatch, 50 Crowther Lane, Suite 140

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investments-to-support-women-entrepreneurs-814800199.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Tour of new coworking location for Government of Canada employees

CITY:

GATINEAU

LOCATION:

480 De la Cité Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-gccoworking-transforming-federal-employees-workplace-892482682.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Press briefing to announce a major joint project to optimize the integration of the REM into the heart of the Model City

CITY:

TOWN OF MOUNT ROYAL

LOCATION:

Connaught Park Country Club, 1620 Graham Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-a-major-joint-project-to-optimize-the-integration-of-the-rem-in-tmr-821792984.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

07:30

EVENT:

2019 AMO Conference

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Shaw Centre and Westin

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/municipal-leaders-heading-to-ottawa-for-2019-amo-conference-812114479.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Humber Bay Park West, 225 Humber Bay Park Road West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-toronto-884397517.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes autism spectrum disorder announcement

CITY:

OAKVILLE

LOCATION:

Learning Centre, Main Floor, ErinoakKids Centre for Treatment and Development, 2000 Glenorchy Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-government-of-canada-to-make-autism-spectrum-disorder-announcement-849211218.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

CONESTOGO

LOCATION:

Conestogo Community Park, 26 Evening Star Lane

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-conestogo-860752658.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Tour of new coworking location for Government of Canada employees

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

335 River Road (Gloucester Area)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-gccoworking-transforming-federal-employees-workplace-892482682.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Kelly S. Thompson discusses her debut memoir, Girls Need Not Apply: Field Notes From The Forces

CITY:

KINGSTON

LOCATION:

Indigo Kingston

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/august-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-pierce-brown-as-he-discusses-his-new-book-dark-age-plus-wwe-star-titus-o-neil-stops-by-for-a-signing-of-his-new-book-there-s-no-such-thing-as-a-bad-kid-887289518.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Official opening of a new affordable rental housing project for families with complex needs

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

Gathering Place, 4001 3rd Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-five-homes-for-families-in-need-of-emergency-or-transitional-housing-open-in-regina-812017229.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister McKenna announces Government of Canada support for conservation efforts and climate action

CITY:

VICTORIA

LOCATION:

Uplands Park – Cattle Point – adjacent to: 2895 Beach Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-announce-government-of-canada-support-for-conservation-efforts-and-climate-action-885649549.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Adam Vaughan makes an announcement on Canada's Homelessness Strategy

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Covenant House Vancouver, 326 Pender Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-adam-vaughan-will-visit-vancouver-to-make-an-announcement-on-canada-s-homelessness-strategy-805359405.html

NUNAVUT

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

IQALUIT

LOCATION:

Nunavut Arctic College – Cafeteria, 502 Niqunngusiariaq

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-iqaluit-888341768.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Canada, Government of Nunavut, and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. sign a joint declaration of intent on construction of a treatment facility

CITY:

IQALUIT

LOCATION:

Frobisher Inn, Koojesse Room, Astro Hill Complex

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-government-of-nunavut-and-nunavut-tunngavik-inc-to-sign-a-joint-declaration-of-intent-on-construction-of-treatment-facility-824234772.html

