CNW Media Daybook for Monday, August 12, 2019

MONDAY, AUGUST 12
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
ST JOHN'S
|
LOCATION:
|
42 Bannerman Street, First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-st-john-s-821883328.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
PARADISE
|
LOCATION:
|
Splash Pad at Paradise Park, Sarah Davis Way
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-paradise-813900930.html
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada supports apple industry innovation
|
CITY:
|
KENTVILLE
|
LOCATION:
|
Ocean Crisp Apple Company, 15 Roscoe Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-supports-apple-industry-innovation-833494513.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces research funding for apple industry
|
CITY:
|
KENTVILLE
|
LOCATION:
|
Kentville Research and Development Centre, 32 Main Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-research-funding-for-apple-industry-846225241.html
|
TIME:
|
15:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bibeau visits Halifax to highlight investments to improve access to local food
|
CITY:
|
HALIFAX
|
LOCATION:
|
Hope Blooms Garden and Greenhouse, 2346 Brunswick Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bibeau-to-visit-halifax-to-highlight-investments-to-improve-access-to-local-food-813977796.html
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
CHARLOTTETOWN
|
LOCATION:
|
Studio 1 at the Confederation Centre of the Arts, 145 Richmond Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-charlottetown-806460830.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Diane Lebouthillier announces funding for two SMEs in the Canadian steel and aluminum sectors
|
CITY:
|
SOREL-TRACY
|
LOCATION:
|
Les Aciers Richelieu Inc., 190 du Roi Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-diane-lebouthillier-will-announce-funding-for-two-smes-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-sectors-870782880.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Announcement regarding an investment in the transportation infrastructure of the Port of Montreal to move goods to the global market
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Port of Montréal, Sector 75, 450 de Boucherville
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-marc-garneau-and-mp-rachel-bendayan-will-make-an-announcement-regarding-an-investment-in-the-transportation-infrastructure-of-the-port-of-montreal-to-move-goods-to-the-global-market-887484916.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Goodale to make a funding announcement
|
CITY:
|
REGINA
|
LOCATION:
|
Trafalgar Overlook, 2900 Wascana Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-make-a-funding-announcement-898928311.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Duncan announces funding for sport and physical activity programming in Indigenous communities
|
CITY:
|
EDMONTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Edmonton Intercultural Centre (gymnasium), 9538 - 107 Avenue NW
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duncan-to-announce-funding-for-sport-and-physical-activity-programming-in-indigenous-communities-800772326.html
