CNW Media Daybook for Monday, August 12, 2019

Aug 12, 2019, 05:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

ST JOHN'S

LOCATION:

42 Bannerman Street, First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-st-john-s-821883328.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

PARADISE

LOCATION:

Splash Pad at Paradise Park, Sarah Davis Way

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-paradise-813900930.html

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada supports apple industry innovation

CITY:

KENTVILLE

LOCATION:

Ocean Crisp Apple Company, 15 Roscoe Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-supports-apple-industry-innovation-833494513.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces research funding for apple industry

CITY:

KENTVILLE

LOCATION:

Kentville Research and Development Centre, 32 Main Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-research-funding-for-apple-industry-846225241.html


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Minister Bibeau visits Halifax to highlight investments to improve access to local food

CITY:

HALIFAX

LOCATION:

Hope Blooms Garden and Greenhouse, 2346 Brunswick Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bibeau-to-visit-halifax-to-highlight-investments-to-improve-access-to-local-food-813977796.html

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

CHARLOTTETOWN

LOCATION:

Studio 1 at the Confederation Centre of the Arts, 145 Richmond Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-charlottetown-806460830.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Diane Lebouthillier announces funding for two SMEs in the Canadian steel and aluminum sectors

CITY:

SOREL-TRACY

LOCATION:

Les Aciers Richelieu Inc., 190 du Roi Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-diane-lebouthillier-will-announce-funding-for-two-smes-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-sectors-870782880.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Announcement regarding an investment in the transportation infrastructure of the Port of Montreal to move goods to the global market

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Port of Montréal, Sector 75, 450 de Boucherville

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-marc-garneau-and-mp-rachel-bendayan-will-make-an-announcement-regarding-an-investment-in-the-transportation-infrastructure-of-the-port-of-montreal-to-move-goods-to-the-global-market-887484916.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:20

EVENT:

Minister Tassi visits Midland Public Library

CITY:

MIDLAND

LOCATION:

Midland Public Library, 320 King Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-tassi-to-visit-the-greater-toronto-area-to-highlight-the-government-of-canada-s-commitment-to-seniors-823949071.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada to announce high-speed Internet funding for rural communities in Ontario

CITY:

WARSAW

LOCATION:

Douro–Dummer Municipal Office, Council Chambers, 894 South Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-high-speed-internet-funding-for-rural-communities-in-ontario-828195691.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Hussen announces funding for quality child care in Toronto

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

The Learning Enrichment Foundation, 116 Industry Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hussen-to-announce-funding-for-quality-child-care-in-toronto-875903471.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

'Destination Ontario' kiosks welcome new international students

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Arrivals Level, Terminal 1, Toronto Pearson International Airport

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-destination-ontario-kiosks-at-toronto-airport-set-to-welcome-new-international-students-820994409.html


TIME:

10:50

EVENT:

Minister Tassi makes an announcement

CITY:

BARRIE

LOCATION:

The Gilbert Centre, 80 Bradford Street, Suite 555

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-tassi-to-visit-the-greater-toronto-area-to-highlight-the-government-of-canada-s-commitment-to-seniors-823949071.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

WOODVIEW

LOCATION:

Municipal Boat Launch at Stoney Lake, 610 Mt. Julian Viamede Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-north-kawartha-863121742.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Indigo Presents: Pointed Pen Calligraphy Workshops

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/august-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-pierce-brown-as-he-discusses-his-new-book-dark-age-plus-wwe-star-titus-o-neil-stops-by-for-a-signing-of-his-new-book-there-s-no-such-thing-as-a-bad-kid-887289518.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Goodale to make a funding announcement

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

Trafalgar Overlook, 2900 Wascana Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-make-a-funding-announcement-898928311.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister Duncan announces funding for sport and physical activity programming in Indigenous communities

CITY:

EDMONTON

LOCATION:

Edmonton Intercultural Centre (gymnasium), 9538 - 107 Avenue NW

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duncan-to-announce-funding-for-sport-and-physical-activity-programming-in-indigenous-communities-800772326.html

