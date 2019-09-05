CNW Media Daybook for Friday, September 6, 2019
Sep 05, 2019, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Parliamentary Secretary Andy Fillmore announces funding for multicultural projects in Atlantic Canada
|
CITY:
|
HALIFAX
|
LOCATION:
|
Africville Museum, 5795 Africville Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-andy-fillmore-to-announce-funding-for-multicultural-projects-in-atlantic-canada-820880284.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Media technical briefing on Hurricane Dorian
|
CITY:
|
DARTMOUTH
|
LOCATION:
|
Environment and Climate Change Canada, Queen Square, 45 Alderney Drive, fifteenth floor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-media-technical-briefing-on-hurricane-dorian-804481918.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Parliamentary Secretary Matt DeCourcey announces funding for arts and culture in Fredericton
|
CITY:
|
FREDERICTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Beaverbrook Art Gallery, 703 Queen Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-matt-decourcey-to-announce-funding-for-arts-and-culture-in-fredericton-842296713.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement for the Lower Laurentians
|
CITY:
|
DEUX-MONTAGNES
|
LOCATION:
|
25 13th Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-for-the-lower-laurentians-857827527.html
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press Conference - 1st edition of the Tribute Festival - Celebrating Quebec's Homegrown Distillers
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Terrasse du Palais (7e étage, entrée Hall Viger), Palais des Congrès, 1001 Place Jean Paul Riopelle
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/press-conference-1st-edition-of-the-tribute-festival-celebrating-quebec-s-homegrown-distillers-859037268.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Billy Bishop Airport Celebrates 80th anniversary
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Island-side atrium at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-billy-bishop-airport-celebrates-80th-anniversary--867840915.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO " information picket
|
CITY:
|
ST. THOMAS
|
LOCATION:
|
Constituency office of Elgin- Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek, 750 Talbot St., Suite 201
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-picket-in-st-thomas-tomorrow-858203966.html
|
TIME:
|
16:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng highlights investments to scale up Canadian health technology companies
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Fairmont Royal York, Ballroom, 100 Front Street West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-highlight-investments-to-scale-up-canadian-health-technology-companies-805787561.html
|
TIME:
|
21:00
|
EVENT:
|
Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-p-m-from-september-1-8-820187486.html
MANITOBA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
PS Dan Vandal makes an announcement about important water infrastructure in Shoal Lake No. 40 First Nation
|
CITY:
|
SHOAL LAKE NO. 40 FIRST NATION
|
LOCATION:
|
Medical Building
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-dan-vandal-parliamentary-secretary-to-the-minister-of-indigenous-services-to-make-an-announcement-about-important-water-infrastructure-in-shoal-lake-no-40-first-nation-853444410.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Goodale to make a funding announcement
|
CITY:
|
REGINA
|
LOCATION:
|
University of Regina Main Campus, Atrium of the Research and Innovation Centre (RIC), 3737 Wascana Parkway
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-make-a-funding-announcement-893614078.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Sohi delivers keynote address at the Canadian Propane Association's Annual Seminar
|
CITY:
|
RED DEER
|
LOCATION:
|
Cambridge Red Deer Hotel & Conference Centre, 3310 - 50 Ave.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-deliver-keynote-address-at-the-canadian-propane-association-s-annual-seminar-895046847.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes announcement related to housing in Surrey
|
CITY:
|
SURREY
|
LOCATION:
|
1881 - 152 Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-surrey-898709620.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Harjit S. Sajjan announces funding in support of multiculturalism and anti-racism initiatives in British Columbia
|
CITY:
|
SURREY
|
LOCATION:
|
Newton Cultural Centre, 13530 72 Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-harjit-s-sajjan-to-announce-funding-in-support-of-multiculturalism-and-anti-racism-initiatives-in-british-columbia-894266082.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
TSAWWASSEN FIRST NATION
|
LOCATION:
|
Tsawwassen First Nation Sports Field, 2331 Tsawwassen Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-on-tsawwassen-first-nation-880217762.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article