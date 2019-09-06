CNW Media Daybook for Friday, September 6, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Andy Fillmore announces funding for multicultural projects in Atlantic Canada

CITY:

HALIFAX

LOCATION:

Africville Museum, 5795 Africville Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-andy-fillmore-to-announce-funding-for-multicultural-projects-in-atlantic-canada-820880284.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Media technical briefing on Hurricane Dorian

CITY:

DARTMOUTH

LOCATION:

Environment and Climate Change Canada, Queen Square, 45 Alderney Drive, fifteenth floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-media-technical-briefing-on-hurricane-dorian-804481918.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Matt DeCourcey announces funding for arts and culture in Fredericton

CITY:

FREDERICTON

LOCATION:

Beaverbrook Art Gallery, 703 Queen Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-matt-decourcey-to-announce-funding-for-arts-and-culture-in-fredericton-842296713.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement for the Lower Laurentians

CITY:

DEUX-MONTAGNES

LOCATION:

25 13th Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-for-the-lower-laurentians-857827527.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Press Conference - 1st edition of the Tribute Festival - Celebrating Quebec's Homegrown Distillers

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Terrasse du Palais (7e étage, entrée Hall Viger), Palais des Congrès, 1001 Place Jean Paul Riopelle

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/press-conference-1st-edition-of-the-tribute-festival-celebrating-quebec-s-homegrown-distillers-859037268.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Billy Bishop Airport Celebrates 80th anniversary

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Island-side atrium at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-billy-bishop-airport-celebrates-80th-anniversary--867840915.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO " information picket

CITY:

ST. THOMAS

LOCATION:

Constituency office of Elgin- Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek, 750 Talbot St., Suite 201

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-picket-in-st-thomas-tomorrow-858203966.html


TIME:

16:00

EVENT:

Minister Ng highlights investments to scale up Canadian health technology companies

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Fairmont Royal York, Ballroom, 100 Front Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-highlight-investments-to-scale-up-canadian-health-technology-companies-805787561.html


TIME:

21:00

EVENT:

Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-p-m-from-september-1-8-820187486.html

MANITOBA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

PS Dan Vandal makes an announcement about important water infrastructure in Shoal Lake No. 40 First Nation

CITY:

SHOAL LAKE NO. 40 FIRST NATION

LOCATION:

Medical Building

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-dan-vandal-parliamentary-secretary-to-the-minister-of-indigenous-services-to-make-an-announcement-about-important-water-infrastructure-in-shoal-lake-no-40-first-nation-853444410.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Goodale to make a funding announcement

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

University of Regina Main Campus, Atrium of the Research and Innovation Centre (RIC), 3737 Wascana Parkway

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-make-a-funding-announcement-893614078.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Sohi delivers keynote address at the Canadian Propane Association's Annual Seminar

CITY:

RED DEER

LOCATION:

Cambridge Red Deer Hotel & Conference Centre, 3310 - 50 Ave.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-deliver-keynote-address-at-the-canadian-propane-association-s-annual-seminar-895046847.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes announcement related to housing in Surrey

CITY:

SURREY

LOCATION:

1881 - 152 Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-surrey-898709620.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister Harjit S. Sajjan announces funding in support of multiculturalism and anti-racism initiatives in British Columbia

CITY:

SURREY

LOCATION:

Newton Cultural Centre, 13530 72 Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-harjit-s-sajjan-to-announce-funding-in-support-of-multiculturalism-and-anti-racism-initiatives-in-british-columbia-894266082.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

TSAWWASSEN FIRST NATION

LOCATION:

Tsawwassen First Nation Sports Field, 2331 Tsawwassen Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-on-tsawwassen-first-nation-880217762.html

