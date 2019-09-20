CNW Media Daybook for Friday, September 20, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

QUEBEC

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Photo Opportunity of the Signing the Writs of General Election

CITY:

GATINEAU

LOCATION:

30 Victoria St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-opportunity-signing-the-writs-of-general-election-892722853.html


TIME:

17:00

EVENT:

Canada Post unveils stamp set honouring Leonard Cohen

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Glass Court, 1380 Sherbrooke Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-post-to-unveil-stamp-set-honouring-leonard-cohen-806594167.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

16:30

EVENT:

Toronto's first-ever Movie Expo - Pre-Production: Bringing Ideas to Life

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

The Enercare Centre

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/you-re-invited-to-toronto-s-first-ever-movie-expo-september-20-22-838234190.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play

CITY:

WHISTLER

LOCATION:

Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play

CITY:

WHISTLER

LOCATION:

Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html

