CNW Media Daybook for Friday, October 18, 2019

Oct 17, 2019, 20:44 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

ONTARIO

10:00

10:00

EVENT:

Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon Race Week

TORONTO

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Enercare Centre, Hall D, Exhibition Place

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-opportunity-scotiabank-toronto-waterfront-marathon-race-week-schedule-852470348.html 


11:00

11:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets across Toronto

TORONTO

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2218 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-across-toronto-this-weekend-827427352.html


12:00

12:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets in Durham

DURHAM

DURHAM

LOCATION:

114 Garafraza St. S.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-in-durham-markdale-and-mount-forest-tomorrow-898322600.html


12:00

12:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information picket in North Bay

CITY:

NORTH BAY

LOCATION:

186 Worthington St. W.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-picket-in-north-bay-on-friday-855803528.html 


13:00

13:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets across Toronto

TORONTO

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2946 Bloor St. W.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-across-toronto-this-weekend-827427352.html


15:00

15:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets across Toronto

TORONTO

TORONTO

LOCATION:

1090 The Queensway

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-across-toronto-this-weekend-827427352.html


15:00

15:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets in Mount Forest

CITY:

MOUNT FOREST

LOCATION:

195 King St. W.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-in-durham-markdale-and-mount-forest-tomorrow-898322600.html


15:00

15:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information picket in Bridgenorth

CITY:

BRIDGENORTH

861 Ward St.

861 Ward St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-picket-in-bridgenorth-on-friday-870416192.html


18:00

18:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets in Markdale

CITY:

MARKDALE

LOCATION:

155 Toronto St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-in-durham-markdale-and-mount-forest-tomorrow-898322600.html

ALBERTA

11:00

11:00

EVENT:

Future of Urban Work Summit

CITY:

EDMONTON

LOCATION:

MacEwan University Roundhouse, 1110 104 Avenue Northwest 11-159 Allard Hall, MacEwan University

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-youthfulcities-welcomes-60-young-leaders-to-edmonton-for-first-ever-future-of-urban-work-summit-848787944.html


14:00

14:00

EVENT:

Future of Urban Work Summit

CITY:

EDMONTON

LOCATION:

MacEwan University Roundhouse, 1110 104 Avenue Northwest 11-159 Allard Hall, MacEwan University

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-youthfulcities-welcomes-60-young-leaders-to-edmonton-for-first-ever-future-of-urban-work-summit-848787944.html

