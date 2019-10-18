CNW Media Daybook for Friday, October 18, 2019

|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon Race Week
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Enercare Centre, Hall D, Exhibition Place
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-opportunity-scotiabank-toronto-waterfront-marathon-race-week-schedule-852470348.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets across Toronto
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
2218 Lake Shore Blvd. W.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-across-toronto-this-weekend-827427352.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets in Durham
|
CITY:
|
DURHAM
|
LOCATION:
|
114 Garafraza St. S.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-in-durham-markdale-and-mount-forest-tomorrow-898322600.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information picket in North Bay
|
CITY:
|
NORTH BAY
|
LOCATION:
|
186 Worthington St. W.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-picket-in-north-bay-on-friday-855803528.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets across Toronto
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
2946 Bloor St. W.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-across-toronto-this-weekend-827427352.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets across Toronto
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
1090 The Queensway
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-across-toronto-this-weekend-827427352.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets in Mount Forest
|
CITY:
|
MOUNT FOREST
|
LOCATION:
|
195 King St. W.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-in-durham-markdale-and-mount-forest-tomorrow-898322600.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information picket in Bridgenorth
|
CITY:
|
BRIDGENORTH
|
LOCATION:
|
861 Ward St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-picket-in-bridgenorth-on-friday-870416192.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
18:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets in Markdale
|
CITY:
|
MARKDALE
|
LOCATION:
|
155 Toronto St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-in-durham-markdale-and-mount-forest-tomorrow-898322600.html
