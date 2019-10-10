CNW Media Daybook for Friday, October 11, 2019

QUEBEC

TIME:

08:30

EVENT:

The Canadian Union of Public Employees convenes for its 29th biennial convention

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Montreal Convention Centre

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-largest-union-convenes-in-montreal-to-step-up-the-fight-against-threats-to-public-services-808776723.html


TIME:

18:00

EVENT:

UNE NUIT DANS LA RUE 2019 | Corporate Edition - Business leaders and professionals spend a night outside in support of Dans la rue

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

1155 Metcalfe Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-une-nuit-dans-la-rue-2019-corporate-edition-business-leaders-and-professionals-will-spend-a-night-outside-in-support-of-dans-la-rue-806999391.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Press Conference -- Demand for a commitment from the Prime Minister to develop a National Autism Strategy

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Under The Umbrella Tree Education Centre, 508 Champagne Drive in North York

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-trudeau-is-only-major-party-leader-not-committed-to-a-national-autism-strategy-854041573.html


