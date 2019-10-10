CNW Media Daybook for Friday, October 11, 2019
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
08:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Canadian Union of Public Employees convenes for its 29th biennial convention
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Montreal Convention Centre
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-largest-union-convenes-in-montreal-to-step-up-the-fight-against-threats-to-public-services-808776723.html
|
TIME:
|
18:00
|
EVENT:
|
UNE NUIT DANS LA RUE 2019 | Corporate Edition - Business leaders and professionals spend a night outside in support of Dans la rue
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
1155 Metcalfe Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-une-nuit-dans-la-rue-2019-corporate-edition-business-leaders-and-professionals-will-spend-a-night-outside-in-support-of-dans-la-rue-806999391.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press Conference -- Demand for a commitment from the Prime Minister to develop a National Autism Strategy
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Under The Umbrella Tree Education Centre, 508 Champagne Drive in North York
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-trudeau-is-only-major-party-leader-not-committed-to-a-national-autism-strategy-854041573.html
